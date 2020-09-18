Not hung up on him. Katie Holmes’ ex-boyfriend Jamie Foxx is in her past, while new flame Emilio Vitolo Jr. is her future.

“Katie has no ill will toward Jamie, but she has completely moved on from him and just thinks of Jamie in a friend type of way now,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The insider adds that Holmes, 41, “is happy she can be free and comfortable with her relationship with Emilio and doesn’t need for it to be private, like her past relationship with Jamie Foxx was.”

The Dawson’s Creek alum and Foxx, 52, began dating in 2013 but kept their romance extremely quiet. In fact, Us shared the first photo of them getting cozy nearly two years later in March 2015.

Us confirmed their split in August 2019 after six years together. A source revealed at the time that Holmes was the one who ended things.

Foxx frequently hung out with various women during the relationship, often sparking speculation that he and the Ray Donovan alum had called it quits. “It has been many years of him stepping out with other women,” an insider said at the time of the breakup. “He’s disrespectful and their lives were different. His partying ways don’t fit with hers as she’s focused on raising her daughter and working.”

Even when they were on more solid footing, the pair had limits for how far they wanted their commitment to go. “Katie and Jamie live a very private lifestyle and intend to keep it that way,” a source told Us in April 2019. “They don’t plan on getting engaged anytime soon because they’re happy with how things are right now.”

Holmes was first linked to Vitolo, 33, after they were spotted on a dinner date in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan on September 1. Since then, the couple have been seen packing on the PDA throughout New York City, including during a flirty trip to Central Park on Thursday, September 17. The Batman Begins actress is “absolutely head over heels in love” with the chef, according to a source.

Holmes was previously married to Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012. The exes share a 14-year-old daughter.

Foxx, for his part, has been linked to Kate Beckinsale, singer Sela Vave and model Dana Caprio since the split.