Rooting for his baby! Katie Holmes’ boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr., congratulated her on her new Vogue Australia cover in the cutest way.

Holmes’ chef beau, 33, gushed about her while sharing the cover to his Instagram Story, writing: “YAZZZ BABY 😍 😍 😍 😍.”

The Dawson’s Creek alum, 41, stunned in an edgy cover shoot for Vogue Australia’s November 2020 issue. Instead of being interviewed by the publication, Holmes wrote about the “truths” she has “discovered during the global shutdown and of finding new beginnings.”

Throughout the pandemic, Holmes said that she was able to “to live for a moment in time without the pressure of results and instead appreciate the natural rhythms of mother and daughter was the most precious gift,” referencing the 14-year-old child she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise. She also has gained a “heightened awareness of each moment and really taking it in and appreciating it.”

The Logan Lucky actress was first linked to Vitolo Jr. in September. Early last month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the duo “act like young teens in love” when they are together.

“Emilio is into Katie. Whenever he’s asked about her, he blushes and smiles,” the insider added. “They are always laughing when they’re together. It’s constant smiles and loving looks between them and Emilio’s friends more than approve of Katie. They think she’s so great for him.”

A separate source told Us that Holmes is “absolutely head over heels in love with Emilio,” and she has “wanted a stable guy in her life for a while and has found that with him.”

The Batman Begins actress’ romance with Vitolo Jr. comes after her long-term relationship with beau Jamie Foxx, to whom she split from in 2019 after six years of dating. In September, an insider revealed that Holmes “has no ill will toward Jamie, but she has completely moved on from him and just thinks of Jamie in a friend type of way now.”

The 52-year-old Just Mercy actor, for his part, is “happy” for his former girlfriend, a source told Us. Foxx has “moved on and is unbothered by Katie and Emilio’s romance.”