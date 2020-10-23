This No. 1 Bestselling Sweatsuit Will Be Your New Off-Duty Lounge Outfit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whether you’re back to the grind or still working from home, your fashion sense has likely changed since quarantine kicked off back in March. The second we return from an afternoon activity or essential errand, we immediately throw on our favorite loungewear — in fact, we’ve practically launched a “no jeans allowed” policy while at home. With so many comfy options, what’s the point of wearing traditional clothes?

While you’re relaxing or working remotely, it’s important to take full advantage of the opportunity to truly unwind. You could throw on your trustiest sweats and a crewneck to get into a cozy mood, or scoop up a fabulous new find like this sleek set from Fixmatti!

Get the Fixmatti Women’s Casual Two Piece Set Sweatsuit for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 9, 2020, but are subject to change.



This matching set is the cream of the loungewear crop! There’s no reason to stare at your closet figuring out what to pair the top or bottoms with — because it’s a package deal! Thanks to the adjustable drawstring at the hips, the look has shape — unlike similar styles out there with boxy, unflattering silhouettes.

The second you slip this sweatsuit on, prepare to enter an ultra-chill mindset. If the weekend were embodied in an outfit, we think it would be this one! It’s ideal for a stroll in the park, a coffee run and any sort of at-home lounging. Movie night has never looked so good!

Shoppers are loving the quality of the material, and claim that it’s incredibly soft. The knit is lightweight and can easily be layered underneath a jacket if it’s particularly chilly out. We know we’re praising its power as a WFH-friendly set, but there are no limits. Brunch date on the calendar? You can try dressing this set up with some cute sandals, or keep it sporty with some simple tennis shoes and rock a designer purse to elevate the look. It’s totally up to you!

