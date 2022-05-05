Love Katie Holmes’ Street Style? We Found 5 Lookalike Dresses All Under $50

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Celebrities have always been the original influencers. For as long as we can remember, we’ve been inspired to shop the latest styles worn by our favorite stars. But red carpet looks and awards show ensembles are not easy to replicate in our everyday lives — it’s the off-duty outfits that motivate Us the most!

One actress whose street style never disappoints is Katie Holmes. The Dawson’s Creek alum’s down-to-earth fashion is both accessible and achievable. She often rocks jeans, sweaters and sneakers — stars, they’re just like Us! The brunette beauty recently stepped out in New York City wearing a lovely puff-sleeve midi dress that just screams summer. The butterfly-print pattern gave Us butterflies! Since we don’t feel like splurging on a designer dress, we rounded up five red lookalike options that are all under $50. Swing into summer in these pretty puff-sleeve frocks!

This Polka-Dot Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress

Sub butterflies for polka dots with this breezy midi dress! One shopper gushed, “Love this dress! Very lightweight and comfortable!”

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Summer Casual Boho Dress for just $41 (originally $49) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Smocked Gingham Dress

Giddy for gingham! Stay on trend in this fashion-forward print. According to one reviewer, this midi dress is “beautiful and very comfortable. It isn’t see through. Fits very well.”

Get the MEROKEETY Women’s Plaid Square Neck Ruffle Puff Sleeve Midi Dress for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Boho Midi Dress

Boho-chic! The bold red hue of this midi matches the vibrant color of Holmes’ dress. Stay cool all summer long in this lightweight number!

Get the Naggoo Women’s Square Neck Bohemian Long Dress for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Red Tiered Midi Dress

This floral print frock features the same style and silhouette as Holmes’ dress. One customer raved, “I love Max Studio and I love this dress! Fits curvy and skinny women well! Must buy!”

Get the Max Studio Women’s Rayon 3/4 Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress for just $37 (originally $41) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Patterned Puff Sleeve Dress

Flower power! We’re absolutely smitten with the fun pattern of this flowy frock. As one shopper declared, “Beautiful! My new favorite dress! Fabric is so pretty and soft, colors are amazing, fit is perfect. Falls right above my ankle.”

Get the ZESICA Women’s Summer Boho Floral Print Swing Dress for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

