15 Spring and Summer Wrap Dresses That Are Endlessly Flattering — Under $100

Now that spring is heating up and summer is just around the corner, we have some major shopping to do! What we wear most when the temperatures rise above 65 degrees tend to be dresses — and we have a specific style in mind to stock up on.

Some of our absolute favorite frock silhouettes are of the wrap variety, and they come in many different forms. You have dresses that are more low-key and ideal for daytime wear, plus dressier ones that you can rock for more formal occasions. But what remains the same about all wrap dresses is their flattering fit which makes Us feel super confident! If you’re on board with wrap dresses, take a look at the styles we currently have on our spring and summer must-have list below!

15 Spring and Summer Wrap Dresses We’re Shopping Right Now

Casual Daytime Wrap Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: The wrap detail on this bodycon tank dress from LETSRUNWILD gives you a slimming ruched effect that’s swoon-worthy — just $40 on Amazon!

2. We Also Love: The vertical stripes on this shirtdress from Romwe are absolutely divine for a timeless summery look — starting at $22 on Amazon!

3. We Can’t Forget: Simple jersey dresses like this mini from No Boundaries are excellent for everyday wear when you want to feel comfy yet look put-together — just $13 at Walmart!

4. Perfect For the Office: This long-sleeve wrap dress from & Other Stories is sleek and sophisticated, making it the ultimate work dress — $99 at Nordstrom!

5. Best Versatile Dress: We can picture this wrap frock from Allegra K in a number of different settings, including professional and brunch — on sale for $29 at Walmart!

Classic Boho Wrap Dresses

6. Our Absolute Favorite: When it comes to your staple boho wrap maxi, it truly doesn’t get better than this dress from ZESICA — starting at $30 on Amazon!

7. We Also Love: This R.Vivimos dress is another solid example of your typical boho dress, but what sets it apart are all of the intricate prints it comes in — starting at $21 on Amazon!

8. We Can’t Forget: The beachy vibes that this Billabong dress is giving couldn’t be more appropriate for the summertime — starting at $44 on Amazon!

9. Favorite Adjustable Dress: This flowy maxi from KORSIS can be worn in a slew of styles, allowing you to change up your look — on sale for $20 at Walmart!

Elevated Evening Wrap Dresses

10. Our Absolute Favorite: If you have a wedding or summer bash that you need a dress for, this one from Lulus is our top choice — $78 at Nordstrom!

11. We Also Love: This PRETTYGARDEN mini dress has a flattering wrap silhouette, plus a show-stopping one-shoulder design that we adore — on sale for $39 on Amazon!

12. We Can’t Forget: Florals for the spring and summer are a must, and we adore the way they’re rendered on this midi dress from Chelsea28 — on sale for $50 at Nordstrom!

13. Favorite Mini Dress: This bright lilac satin dress from Speachless was made for partying all night long — $69 at Nordstrom!

14. Best Flattering Pick: Shoppers who have different body types all claim this Tommy Hilfiger wrap dress fits them perfectly — starting at $51 on Amazon!

15. Chic and Sophisticated Pick: This collared wrap dress from Guess has a sultriness to it that screams modern-day Marilyn Monroe — on sale for $59 at Nordstrom!

