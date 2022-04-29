Get Ready to Strut Your Stuff While Wearing This Midi Dress This Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We never underestimate the power of a great dress. When we find ones that fit right and make us feel good, it’s like we’re completely unstoppable! Even a super simple casual frock can give Us supreme energy, and when we score one that has some added details to make it more unique, we’re totally on board.

That’s exactly what we got when we spotted this midi dress from Verdusa! Its design and cut aren’t just show-stopping — they’re also surprisingly flattering and create a gorgeous look.

Get the Verdusa Women’s Cut Out Waist Midi Tank Dress for prices starting at $23 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

The key feature of this dress is the cutouts on the sides. We love that they let you show off some extra skin, and the placement can actually be super slimming! Because they’re angled towards the center of the waist in a triangle shape, it helps to narrow the waist, making it look smaller. This detail can benefit tons of different body types!

We also love that the longer midi length helps balance out the cutouts, giving the dress a classier feel. There are helpful slits on the sides that make the dress easier to walk around in too. They go up just high enough to let you show ample leg while feeling comfortable.

The dress comes in tons of incredible colors that are all perfect for the summer. If you want a versatile option, stick with black or tan, or go for a brighter version if you want to make more of a statement! Reviewers say that this dress is made from quality fabric, and it fits exactly as expected. We seriously couldn’t ask for more out of a basic yet not-so-basic warm weather dress! When we slip it on we’ll feel like supermodels walking down the runway wherever we are.

