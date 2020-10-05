Channel Katie Holmes’ ’90s Style With These 9 Nostalgic Sweatshirts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our favorite place to look for style inspiration? Celebrities, of course! It’s not just about what they wear on the red carpet — their off-duty outfits are always equally as interesting (and easier to channel in our everyday lives). There’s nothing we love more than a series of glamorous paparazzi shots!

Katie Holmes, a forever fashion icon, has been a particular flashbulbs fixture as of late, routinely popping up in downtown New York City clad in some seriously chic ensembles. They’re not all high-end designer pieces from Paris, though — her classic Gap sweatshirt instantly caught our eye and led Us down a quest to find similar items with a nostalgic feel. That’s why we rounded up nine vintage-inspired sweatshirts from Amazon below (including one from Gap that’s similar to Katie’s)!

This Nostalgic Crewneck

MTV was everything back in the day, and you can memorialize that era with this throwback sweatshirt!

Get the MTV Ladies Long Sleeve Shirt – I Want My Logo Oversized Raglan Fleece for prices starting at just $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Color-Blocked Sweatshirt

This is so reminiscent of the ’90s, people will think you got it in a vintage shop.

Get the Romwe Women’s Loose Colorblock Sweatshirt for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Classic Sweatshirt

The Gap logo is absolutely iconic and will always look fabulous teamed with jeans and sneakers.

Get the GAP Women’s Fleece Arch Logo Pullover Hoodie for prices starting at just $28, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Staple Logo Hoodie

Old school hoodies are all about the brand logos, and this pick from Starter is cozy and perfect!

Get the Starter Women’s Pullover Multi-Color Logo Hoodie for prices starting at just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Throwback Sweatshirt

If you were born in the infamous decade, you have to get your hands on this piece.

Get the Barbie 60th Anniversary Made in the 90s Sweatshirt for $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Sporty Logo Hoodie

Logomania! Champion has been around forever, and this sweatshirt lets you get in on the action.

Get the Champion LIFE Women’s Reverse Weave Pullover Hood for prices starting at just $34, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Simple Crewneck

This knit sweater reminds Us of so many ’90s flicks, but looks just as relevant in 2020!

Get the ZAFUL Women’s Casual Loose Knitted Sweater for $32, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Grunge-Approved Sweatshirt

This grunge-style sweatshirt channels the Seattle music scene in the ’90s. Chic!

Get the Charles River Apparel Camden Sweatshirt for prices starting at $46, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Cute Cropped Top

Serve up Flashdance vibes in this adorable cropped number. We want every color!

Get the Champion LIFE Vintage Reverse Weave Cropped Sweatshirt for prices starting at $26, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

