This Ruffle Dress Will Have You Pushing Your Sweats Aside

We’re all about summer dresses. Bring on the florals, the colors and the sleeveless-ness of it all. But for fall? Well, we often move straight from sunny fashion to gloomy get-ups. A dress? When it’s cold outside? What, are we going to a wedding or something?

Of course, it’s very easy to slip into a pair of sweats or leggings when the temperature drops. You want to be warm and comfortable above anything else, and there’s nothing wrong with that. We love sweats just as much as the next. But if you find yourself missing that chic summer sensibility from time to time, there is a way you can make it work for fall too. Your bright yellow tank dress might not be the way to go, but this long-sleeve ruffle dress certainly is!

Get the BTFBM Faux-Wrap Swiss Dot Ruffle Dress starting at just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

There is a way to bundle up a bit without veering into loungewear territory, and this dress demonstrates exactly how. First of all, it has long sleeves. But those long sleeves are nothing like the ones on your sweatshirt. They have an adorable frill cuff at each wrist! There’s also the fact that this dress is lined, giving you two layers of fabric to keep you warm. The inner layer is solid, acting as a slip, while the outer layer is sheer, accented with tiny polka dots throughout!

While this dress has a flattering, faux-wrap look on top, the surplice torso is just for show. There is simply one little button hiding at the V neckline to hold to the fabric in place. Your figure will be further accentuated by the elasticized band at the natural waist, as well as by the ruffle hem, creating an A-line effect that comes to a stop right above the knee!

This exact version of this dress is available in the wine red shown above, as well as in blue and green. You’ll notice there are plenty of other options on the Amazon page, but they do have varying details, such as a button torso, short sleeves or extra ruffles. They’re all wonderful, but make sure to be careful when choosing and adding to cart.

Throw on a pair of tights or over-the-knee boots and you’ll see exactly why this dress is an essential for feeling fashionable in the fall. And hey, you can always slip a pair of discreet leggings on underneath instead. We won’t tell!

