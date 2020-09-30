Chic and Easy: This Henley Sweater Dress Is a No-Brainer for Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Is putting together an outfit a source of stress in your life? It can actually be pretty serious. You want to make sure you’re starting your day off on the right foot, feeling relaxed and confident, so you don’t carry any negative feelings with you throughout the rest of your day. If you’re panicking in the morning because it’s taking you so long to find a wearable outfit, that stress is going to show on your face and in your interactions afterward.

While other stresses in life are difficult to hinder, getting dressed confidently and with a smile on your face is 100% doable. It takes a little work to build up a wardrobe of forever-wearable pieces, but we’re here to help with affordable essentials that are sure to earn your #OOTD photos endless likes (and companies reaching out about potential collabs)!

Get the KIRUNDO 2020 Winter Long Sleeve Henley Sweater Dress starting at just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

This dress is pull-on style. Yes, there are buttons, but they’re purely decorative to give you that timeless henley look. They reach halfway down the chest and form a curved V in the otherwise round neckline. This neckline is ribbed, matching both the cuffs and the hem, which hits above the knees. A long sweater dress might feel a little warm and heavy, but this length is just right, and it leaves room for cute tights or tall boots!

This length is also exactly perfect if you want to wear this piece over leggings or even jeans. It can totally pass as a tunic, but it won’t be questioned as a dress — it’s a master of versatility!

The knit material of this dress has a chunky sweater look to it, and it nails that just-loose-enough fit, but it also has a great amount of stretch to it. Another feature that stands out is the sleeves, boasting a little extra volume than you’d expect to create a casual bishop sleeve look you can emphasize if you push the cuffs farther up your arms!

When it comes to getting dressed, you can already see that it will be no problem. This is going to be your ultimate go-to for the fall and winter seasons and even into chilly spring days and nights. All you need is a pair of shoes. Boom: chic and easy outfit. Add on some black tights if you need an extra layer, or go for that cute sock-and-sneaker combo. It really is that simple!

