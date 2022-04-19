11 Midi and Maxi Spring Dresses for Extra Length and Coverage

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The second warm weather hits, we start seeing mini dresses everywhere. But what if we don’t necessarily want to wear mini dresses? At least not all the time! Maybe we want something a little longer with more leg coverage — some midi and maxi styles!

If you’re on board with longer spring dresses, you’ve come to the right place! We’ve picked out 11 of our favorite midi and maxi frocks at Walmart that we think are perfect for the warmer weather!

This Prairie Dress

So on trend! All 2022 fashionistas should have a dress like this prairie midi in their closet. The cute sleeves! The cinched waist! The flowy, tiered skirt! The ruffles! And it comes in three colors!

Get the DYMADE Short Sleeve Summer Casual Midi Swing Dress for just $22 at Walmart!

This Tiered Dress

This ultra-roomy, ultra-flowy tiered dress almost reminds Us of another version of a caftan. It will be so comfy on days when you wake up feeling less than a million bucks, but it’ll be a go-to when you wake up feeling fabulous too!

Get the TBWYF Tiered Dress Solid Color and V-Neck Midi Dress for just $27 at Walmart!

This Off-the-Shoulder Dress

Did you know Walmart carried BCBG Paris? And that you could snag gorgeous maxi dresses like this for affordable prices? This off-the-shoulder floral piece is like a flourishing garden of the most gorgeous blooms!

Get the BCBG Paris Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress for just $40 at Walmart!

This Slip Dress

Spring wedding to attend? Fancy date night? No need to spend triple digits on a new dress to suit the occasion. Grab this beautiful midi dress instead. You can dress it down with a denim jacket and slip-on sneakers too!

Get the Scoop Midi Slip Dress With Slit for just $30 at Walmart!

This Tie-Dye Maxi Dress

As soon as the sun starts to shine, we’re pulling out the tie-dye. This sleeveless maxi dress is such an easy piece to toss on. It’s comfy, it’s pretty and we love its body-skimming fit!

Get the Sexy Dance Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress for just $26 at Walmart!

This Patchwork Dress

The patchwork floral tiers on this cotton dress have a vintage vibe to them that works beautifully for the modern day. It’s nice and roomy and shoppers love how “high quality” it feels!

Get the ZANZEA Vintage Printed Sundress (originally $54) for just $27 at Walmart!

This Tie-Back Dress

This universally-flattering frock is the kind of piece we’d recommend to anyone. The pebble cotton gauze is nice and airy, the smocked waist is so flattering and the tie in the back is all kinds of cute!

Get The Get Sleeveless V-Neck Midi Dress for just $34 at Walmart!

This Blossoming Dress

We adore the more realistic floral designs on this pretty midi. The higher neckline and the longer hem provide the perfect amount of coverage while still letting you go sleeveless!

Get the Colisha Summer Floral Print Midi Dress for just $25 at Walmart!

This Harem-Style Dress

Drapey, drapey, drapey! This dress is almost like wearing a lightweight blanket — a really, really stylish blanket. We want to wrap ourselves up in it and never take it off!

Get the KORSIS Off-Shoulder Caftan Sleeve Harem Maxi Dress (originally $50) for just $20 at Walmart!

This Polka Dot Dress

Nap dress vibes! This maxi dress is, as one reviewer said, “as flowy as it looks,” which means you’re about to have a lot of fun twirling and posing in this beautiful piece. We love the inclusive size range too!

Get the UKAP Sleeveless Polka Dot Maxi Dress for just $26 at Walmart!

This Plunging V-Neck Dress

Short sleeves, long dress, plunging neckline! This pretty, patterned maxi will be beautiful on the beach and beyond as it flows in the breeze!

Get the Luethbiezx Maxi Dress for just $20 at Walmart!

