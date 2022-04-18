This Easy Spring Dress Can Make You Look Put Together in Seconds

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dress season is back and in full force! When we wake up with the sun shining and a warm weather forecast lighting up our Home screens, the first thing we reach for are dresses. We haven’t been able to wear our favorite spring styles in what feels like forever, and though our closets are filled with plenty of options, it never hurts to add more into the mix.

What we look for with new dresses are picks we know will look fabulous and feel comfortable for years to come. We also want to make sure that the dresses we select are versatile. It’s all about getting as much action as possible! A dress like this one from The Get is exactly what we want, and shoppers agree that it’s an incredible spring fashion essential.

Get The Get Women’s Long Sleeve Square Neck Mini Dress with free shipping for $38 at Walmart!

The vibes we’re getting from this dress are super sweet and feminine, which is totally fitting for the season. The shorter mini length lets you show off your legs, but the longer sleeves balance out the aesthetic. The fitted smocked top is stretchy for a comfortable fit, while the rest of the dress flows out into a fuller skirt. Another detail that we adore is the flattering square neckline and touches of ruffle along the hem and on the cuffs of the sleeves.

Shoppers say that this dress is a breeze to throw on and makes you look put together in a matter of seconds! It’s relaxed and can help you get ready for a weekend brunch with friends or a picnic date in a pinch. All you have to do is reach for your favorite sandals, grab your purse and you’re ready to roll! It comes in a strong variety of bright spring prints that are all suitable for the vibe this time of year brings. This style is one of our current favorites, and if you want more where that came from, we’re also crushing on this MOPOOGOSS smocked midi dress, this bestselling mini from Dokotoo and this simple ZESICA maxi. Sold!

