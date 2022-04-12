Pastel Power! We Found the Cutest Light Knit to Wear on Repeat This Spring

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

60 degree spring days may still require a suitable sweater, but we’re definitely not reaching for the same knits we wore all winter long. In fact, we want sweaters that are lighter and won’t make Us feel like we’re steaming in a sauna. We also want our sweaters to look like they’re made for the season, which means picking up knits in fun and bright colors!

Every trait that’s high on our new-season sweater requirement checklist was crossed off when we found this knit from Time and Tru. Shoppers say that it has the perfect weight to wear while it’s slightly chilly out, and it’s available in the most pretty pastels that simply scream spring style!

Get the Time and Tru Women’s Long Sleeve Henley Sweater (originally $17) on sale for just $10 at Walmart!

We wouldn’t be able to dream up a better sweater than this one. It offers the proper silhouette and numerous touches that turn it into a knit which will be a go-to whenever an extra layer is necessary. The material is made from breathable cotton, which is ideal for warmer, sun-filled days — and shoppers report that it has the ultimate weight for the start of the season. This could also be an excellent option to have in the summer for chillier nights once evening rolls around.

The design of the knit is also a true standout. We adore the henley-style buttons that run down the front, not to mention the lantern sleeves — which are cuffed at the wrists to create the gorgeous shape. And the cherry on top would have to be the three pastels you can choose from! Take your pick from the light lavender hue, pale coral pink and lime green hues, all of which include white horizontal stripes. Classic is an understatement!

While these three colors are what initially caught our eye, the knit is also available in a more traditional black-and-white option if that better complements your closet. Of course, if you’re not feeling this sweater and want something similar, we are also totally digging this waffle knit top, this open-front maxi cardi and this staple longline V-neck as chic choices to wear during the lovely spring months!

