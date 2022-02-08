Looking for a Unique Knit? Meet Your New Favorite Sweater

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Guess what? Your sweater game is about to get a major upgrade with the latest fabulous find from Amazon. Life’s too short to wear the same knits on repeat in the winter, and we’re always on the hunt for more options to add variety and spice to our wardrobe. When we seek out new sweaters, we look for garments that are different than others on the market — and this knit we found is one of the season’s best.

The style in which this sweater from BTFBM is designed exudes seriously elegant vibes. It’s a beautiful knit that’s instantly on track to become a staple!

Get the BTFBM Women’s Cross Wrap Front Off Shoulder Sweater for $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Simply put, this sweater has a lot of layers to it — literally and figuratively. It’s rendered in a draped style and wraps in the front, which creates nice volume and also gives the sweater a cropped hem. Because it’s wrapped in this fashion, the hemline appears like it’s scalloped — so while it is a shorter garment, it doesn’t show too much skin if it’s teamed with trusty high-waisted bottoms.

This design also creates an off-the-shoulder neckline that’s feminine and gorgeous! You can choose how much shoulder you want to display, and we think it will look stunning with a lacy bralette underneath for an influencer-approved peekaboo moment.

At the moment, this is one of the top selling sweaters on Amazon — shoppers are completely obsessed! It’s been dubbed a “must-have” knit, and tons of reviewers note how comfortable and cozy it immediately feels. You can create a casual ensemble with jeans and white sneakers, or dress it up with a pleather mini skirt if you’re going out with friends or having a romantic dinner. At first glance, this sweater truly checks all the boxes — and we can’t wait to incorporate it into our collection.

