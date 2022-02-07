This Fun Blouse Is a Chic Upgrade From Your Basic Button-Down Top

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we think of wardrobe essentials, a crisp white button-down always comes to mind. Everyone needs at least one of these tops on hand to wear anywhere — from work, to dinner and drinks with friends, to the office! As fantastic as these tops are, we like to keep things interesting by picking up different styles that are slightly more elevated.

If you like simple button-downs but want something unique to add to the mix, check out this shirt from Blooming Jelly! It’s a closet staple that has a few extra touches that give it a fabulous flair.

Get the Blooming Jelly Women’s Button Down Blouse for prices starting at $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 7, 2022, but are subject to change.



Just like your typical button-down top, this blouse has a collared neckline with a row of buttons that run to the hemline. You can choose how low the neckline dips by leaving a few closures loose, and you can also layer this top over a bodysuit, dress or tank top. Easy!

What makes this top different from others on the market is the material it’s made from and thoughtful design elements. The blouse is comprised of a lightweight fabric that’s almost chiffon-like, which certainly updates its aesthetic. It’s not particularly see-through, but it does have a slightly sheer quality that’s reminiscent of a pricey designer find. If you do want some more opacity, you can just layer a cami underneath to get the job done in a pinch!

As far as basics go, this is anything but boring — and the other must-see detail we have to address are the polka dot-style embellishments that add texture and take this top to another level. While it is a funky touch, it’s not over-the-top — so there’s no need to sacrifice versatility for trendiness. Shoppers claim it’s a “nice weight for any season,” and admit to returning to purchase another color. Score! If you want to upgrade a wardrobe staple, this is the ideal top to pick up and throw into your everyday rotation!

