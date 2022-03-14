This Breezy Jumpsuit Is the Perfect Alternative to a Spring Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Not a fan of wearing dresses all the time? You’re not alone. That’s why jumpsuits are so awesome. You still get that easy, one-piece outfit that’s automatically chic, but you don’t have to sit with your legs crossed all the time or worry about your skirt flying up too high. The only problem is when spring and summer roll around.

The jumpsuits we love wearing in the fall and winter just aren’t going to work when the sun is shining and the weather is heating up. They’re too thick, too fitted. We want the breeziness of a dress, but with pants still involved. Yes, there are rompers, but they’re not going to work if you want to dress things up a little or cover up your legs. This lighter jumpsuit is totally the best alternative!

Get the YESNO Loose Long Bib Wide Leg Jumpsuit starting at just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

This jumpsuit is a number one bestseller on Amazon with an incredible number of reviews. It’s made of 100% cotton, so it’s very lightweight and breathable, and it has a linen-like look. It’s loose-fitting and flowy from top to bottom — torso to ankle. It has a low, square neckline in the same style as you’d see on overalls, but with soft, skinny straps over the shoulders and wide leg pants. And yes, there are pockets on the sides!

Because of its overall-style design, this flowy jumpsuit is best worn with a layer underneath. When it’s colder, you can go for a long-sleeve collared shirt or turtleneck, but you can keep things light too, perhaps with a short-sleeve crop top, a cami or even just a bandeau bralette. Dressing it up a little? Opt for a mock neck tank!

This jumpsuit comes in 13 solid shades, so you’re almost guaranteed to find one that makes your heart skip a beat. Maybe one of the greens? Black? White? The rusty red or ginger yellow? Check them all out and take your pick! This is bound to be your most stylish spring yet!

