This Flowy, Lightweight Top Is So Pretty — And Not See-Through

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of the biggest issues we face when shopping for new clothes is pieces being too see-through. This can become especially annoying in the warmer seasons, spring and summer, as we look for thinner, less heavy clothes — often in lighter colors as well. We want to stay cool, but that doesn’t mean we need everyone to see everything!

So, we either have to add an undershirt to our outfit, therefore ruining the point of going light and flowy…or just wear a bra we really like? We don’t think so. If you want a suitable summer top that isn’t going to bare it all, check out this pick from Amazon!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Floral Ruffled Tunic Babydoll Blouse starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

Congrats on finding this top before it becomes a huge bestseller on Amazon! You’re about the set the trend in your friend group. Its babydoll silhouette isn’t only adorable — it’s perfect for when the temperature starts to heat up. It’s flowy with soft, breezy viscose fabric that ruffles a bit for a very flattering look. We love how the tapered cuffs at the ends of the lantern sleeves pull things together!

Another awesome accent is the neckline. It’s a V-neck shape, but with a double tie detail holding the sides closer together. Again, you get the airy feel and ultra-cute look without anything plunging too low or opening too wide!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Floral Ruffled Tunic Babydoll Blouse starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

This top currently comes in nine colors with different styles of all-over floral prints. Pick one with more of a watercolor look, or opt for something with a vintage vibe. Or go with one of each! This top is nice and affordable, so you don’t have to be shy about falling in love with it in more than one color!

Pair this top with denim shorts or capris and you have your staple spring and summer look ready to go. All you have to do is place your order!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Floral Ruffled Tunic Babydoll Blouse starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from PRETTYGARDEN here and check out more tops, tees and blouses at Amazon here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for other ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!