This Blouse Is Key to Nailing Winter-to-Spring Transitional Style

Do you feel that spring fling in the air? We certainly can! The weather is slowly but surely starting to warm up, but we’re not out of the winter woods just yet. It can still be quite chilly depending on where you live, and if you’re shopping for new clothes, it’s crucial to make sure that they can be worn now and when the temperatures start to rise.

A top just like this one from PRETTYGARDEN is the ideal transitional blouse that we all need right now! It’s super airy and provides endless opportunities to style it for whatever conditions you’re currently faced with outside.

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Loose Chiffon Blouse for prices starting at $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

The top is made from a chiffon material that’s sheer on the sleeves and lined throughout the rest of the blouse. Its flowy elements not only make it comfortable — but seriously flattering to boot! It has a few tiered layers running from the top down to the hem. Oh, and speaking of the hem — it’s longer than a typical blouse, which means that you can wear it to dress up a pair of plain black leggings! Versatility is always a major plus in our books.

This blouse is essentially a babydoll dress transformed into a shirt, hence the soft, feminine vibe it exudes. We already mentioned how you can dress it down, but it’s also incredibly easy to dress up! We can envision teaming it with a mini skirt or sleek faux-leather pants to create an evening ensemble. Girls’ night out never looked so good!

This top is available in a slew of chic shades, including three new hues that just dropped for the season. You can rock it now with a jacket layered over, and then slip it on by itself when the weather warms up. In the summertime, pair the blouse with denim shorts and your favorite sandals! This is a piece that truly transcends the seasons — you surely won’t regret adding it to your daily rotation!

