Channel Meghan Markle’s Look for Less With This White Blouse — Only $24

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re always on the lookout for a top that can do it all. You know, one that can keep Us warm in colder months while staying breathable in the summer. It also has to stand out as a statement piece or layer effortlessly under a blazer as complementary clothing. Oh, and we need it to take us from desk to dinner in style too — bonus points if it works for Zoom calls.

Clearly, that’s a tall order! Finding the ideal blouse may seem like a simple task, but there are always roadblocks on the way to a fabulous closet. Many long-sleeve tops cost a pretty penny, while others are not figure-flattering or versatile enough. We need a blouse that checks all the boxes.

When it comes to sophisticated style, there’s no better source of inspiration than the one and only Meghan Markle. The advocate has mastered the art of accessible fashion, dressing in elegant ensembles that are both regal and realistic. Just last week, Markle appeared on The Ellen Show wearing an Oscar de la Renta embellished white blouse with black pants and pumps. While her top may be out of our budget, we can easily replicate the outfit with a more affordable alternative. We found a look for less that still achieves Markle’s winter-white moment — read on to shop our fabulous find!

Get the BLENCOT Women’s Top for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

The BLENCOT Women’s Top is a chic closet staple that you can wear throughout the year. Featuring a ruffled neckline and cuffs, this breezy top is an elevated basic with darling details. Available in multiple colors and cuts, this blouse goes with everything. Dress it up or down!

Shoppers rave that this top is just as comfy as it is cute! “This is a beautiful blouse made with good quality material and the stitching is nice,” shared one customer. Another said, “Love the flattering and comfortable fit.” And one shopper reported, “I feel classy when I wear this top. I wore it 2 times so far and got compliments.” It’s no surprise Markle wore a similar top — she’s the queen of classy style.

Get the BLENCOT Women’s Top for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

Channel Markle and team this top with a pair of black pants and pumps. You can add a jacket or coat on top to tie the look together. Another way to style this blouse for the holidays is with a high-waisted plaid skirt and over-the-knee boots. You’re guaranteed to (Markle) sparkle!

See It! Get the BLENCOT Women’s Top for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from BLENCOT here and explore more blouses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!