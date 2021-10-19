Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What a long, strange year it’s been. While we’re no longer in quarantine, we’re still playing it safe by staying home as much as possible. Many of Us have replaced downtown drinks with virtual happy hours and office commutes with online check-ins. Now that Zoom is the new normal, it’s time to step up our style for video calls. We may be limiting our IRL interactions, but we still want to look sharp in our WFH workwear.

Rather than choosing bold patterns that might appear overwhelming, we focused on finding sophisticated silhouettes and darling details that will stand out on screen. Whether you’re jumping on Zoom for a meeting or a date, these unique tops will earn you all the compliments. And the best part is, you can still rock sweatpants underneath.

Pro tip: Try to avoid striped clothing on camera — the print can create a strange optical effect called a moiré pattern (sadly not named after Moira Rose from Schitt’s Creek). Also, don’t be afraid of making a splash in a bright hue!

Without further ado, read on to shop our 21 picks that will pop on Zoom!

21 Top-Rated Tops That Will Totally Pop on Zoom

1. Shine in this long-sleeve satin ruched top, available in Rust Brown, Dark Green and Cream. “This is the softest, [most] romantic, gorgeous top ever,” one shopper gushed. “If you’re thinking about it, GET IT.”

2. Give the cold shoulder in this elegant asymmetrical blouse by Jonathan Simkhai. Available in five solid shades, this top is a showstopper.

3. For a fun twist on a classic chambray shirt, don’t miss this denim tie-neck top. It’s currently on sale for $70!

4. Shimmer on screen in this fabulous floral metallic top from Saks Fifth Avenue. It’s perfect for the holidays!

5. Keep it colorful with this vibrant long-sleeve blouse, available in seven solid shades. “Very cute blouse with eye-catching details,” said one shopper. “Lots of compliments.”

6. Dress for a Zoom date in this romantic blouse from ASTR the Label. This flattering floral top features a square neck, gathered waist and frilled shoulders.

7. Stay warm in sweater weather with this embellished pearl pullover. One shopper enthused, “I received soooooo many compliments and people thought it was designer or something and were shocked when I said it’s from Amazon.”

8. Level up your black basics with this lovely top — it’s the bestseller in Blouses & Button-Down Shirts on Amazon!

9. Pretty in pink! Accented with Swiss dot pom-poms, this gorgeous chiffon blouse is a breezy beauty.

10. Say hello to your new solid staple! Flowy yet flattering, this tie-sleeve top comes in seven stunning shades.

11. We’re crushing on this crochet tunic top! It’s ideal for a flirty fall Zoom date.

12. Make a virtual fashion statement in this embossed satin button-down blouse. The subtle animal print is a trendy touch.

13. This beautiful bow-tie blouse means business. Featuring Swiss dot sleeves, this top works for a Zoom meeting or Zoom date.

14. Play around with texture in this pom-pom pullover! One shopper said the sweater is “heavenly soft”!

15. Yes, please to bell sleeves! This billowy V-neck blouse is a crowd pleaser. “Many compliments every time it’s worn,” said one shopper. “It’s comfortable and feels good all day long.”

16. Master your next Zoom meeting in this stretch crepe blouse with lace sleeves. It’s an effortlessly elegant top!

17. Valentine’s Day came early with this V-neck blouse by Vince Camuto, available in Deep Red and Pink Iris. One shopper called it the “best blouse ever.” Sold!

18. Feel minty fresh in this light green chunky crewneck. The basket-weave pattern on the sleeves steals the show!

19. Surplice and everything nice! Featuring a belted waist and ruffled hem, this charming sweater is fitting for a fall video call.

20. Stand out on screen in this cute cutout sweater. Pair this oversized pullover with your favorite leggings for the ultimate cozy-chic look.

21. Spice up a Zoom date in this sleeveless lace blouse. According to one review, the top “looks like an expensive boutique piece.” Score!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!