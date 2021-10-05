21 Fashionably Warm Fall Tops for People Who Are Always Freezing

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Some people can still wear most of their summer clothes in the fall, but for others, once temperatures drop below 60 degrees, they need to bundle up. If you happen to fall into that category, we’re here to help!

We have selected a variety of tops that will leave you warm and cozy — including basics, lighter knits and pieces that you can wear out to dinner. Keep reading to check out all of our current faves!

21 Fall Tops That Will Keep You Warm and Toasty

Casual Everyday Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: The reason why this turtleneck from The Drop made it to the top of our list? Well, it’s an essential item to layer and style with all season long!

2. We Also Love: The twist detail on the hem of this SweatyRocks long-sleeve tee gives this basic a little edge!

3. We Can’t Forget: Ribbed knits like this PRETTYGARDEN henley are an absolute must for the fall!

4. Best Cozy Cutout Top: This long-sleeve knit from JINKESI has a one-shoulder cutout that shows a touch of extra skin!

5. We Can’t Forget: For an everyday staple, we think this skintight Naked Wardrobe ribbed crop top is a sure thing!

6. We’re Obsessed With: This cozy knit from 1.STATE feels so much more luxurious than its affordable price point!

7. Best Top for Layering: We love throwing a plaid flannel like this one from BP. over any outfit for an extra layer of warmth!

Elevated Knit Tops

8. Our Absolute Favorite: This sweater from Goodthreads has adorable peplum at the hem that shoppers are swooning over!

9. We Also Love: The off-the-shoulder neckline of this thermal top from Free People made Us fall for it instantly!

10. We Can’t Forget: Instead of wearing a basic crewneck, you can go for this one from Lark & Ro which has dainty ruffle details!

11. We’re Obsessed With: Another off-the-shoulder style that’s amazing is this chunky knit from Lulus!

12. Best Loose Knit Top: We adore how beautifully this Lulus knit sweater top drapes along the shoulders!

13. Most Comfortable Cardigan: If you buy this fuzzy cardigan from The Drop, in a size down it can totally pass as a cute top!

14. Best Flattering Find: This Milumia fitted ribbed top has a wrap-style neckline that shows off your curves!

Night-Out Tops and Blouses

15. Our Absolute Favorite: The way that this tunic top from CURLBIUTY gathers in different places gives it such an interesting and elegant vibe!

16. We Also Love: Bodysuits like this one from Lulus provide ample amounts of warmth because of how fitted they are!

17. We Can’t Forget: Another excellent skintight top is this low-cut wrap version from SheIn!

18. Best Casual Yet Classy Top: We’re obsessed with the metallic sheen on this MakeMeChic button-down blouse!

19. Best Bodysuit Top: This Lulus bodysuit is made from a thick ribbed material and has a structured corset-style vibe that we’re seriously crushing on!

20. We’re Obsessed With: Faux leather is huge in the fall, so we had to include this button-down from Sorrica that’s made from the material!

21. Best Dramatic Top: If you want to look fabulous and feel comfortable, this show-stopping blouse from Honganda would be glamorous with a pair of leggings!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

