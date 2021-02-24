Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s a short list of items that everyone should have in their closet — one of which is a classic, crisp white button-down shirt. It’s the type of top that can be easily styled for tons of different occasions. Everything from a work-appropriate outfit, to a date night look and even a bikini cover-up are more than possible with the right button-down!

But let’s be real: Wearing the same top all the time can get tired, which is why this upgraded version of the staple garment from LOMON is attracting major buzz on Amazon! While it has such an elevated, feminine feel, it’s just as versatile as your standard white button-down.

This blouse is made from an ultra-light chiffon material, and its design offers up a few romantic details. We have to start out by mentioning the sleeves — instead of your typical cuffs at the wrists, these sleeves are gathered off at the ends with an elastic section that creates a slight ruffle. This extra fabric gives them a lantern-like style that we’re completely obsessed with!

Also, unlike traditional button-down shirts, the collar isn’t as pronounced here. In fact, it’s slightly curved, resembling both shawl and sailor collars. Either way, it’s rendered in a relaxed silhouette that’s sure to flatter.

At the moment, you can score this top in the timeless white shade — or opt for one of the four other choices instead! It’s also up for grabs in black, two different leopard prints and even a geometric pattern version. All five iterations of this top are next-level chic, but if you’re hoping to purchase a piece that will never go out of the style, the white option takes the cake. We can’t wait to rock this top around the clock once the spring season finally arrives!

See it: Get the LOMON Women’s Casual V Neck Long Sleeve Button Down Blouse for prices starting at $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

