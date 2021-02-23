Kaia Gerber Just Wore These Iconic (and Affordable) White Sneakers

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

When we think of classic sneaker brands we’ll always have in our lives, Vans is always going to come in toward the top of the list — if not in the very top spot. It’s hard to name shoe styles with as much staying power as Vans sneakers. They’re timeless shoes with surf and skate roots, but their versatility spans an innumerable amount of activities and outfit possibilities!

Just recently, model Kaia Gerber rocked a pair of her own in all white. She was photographed in Studio City wearing a white tee to match, plus neutral trousers and a black face mask, the ear loops disappearing behind her chic bob. We love seeing such a stylish, big-name celeb wear such affordable, accessible sneakers while many others often wear pairs that cost, at the very least, twice as much. These Vans are available at Zappos!

These sneakers have over 1,700 reviews on Zappos alone with a positively stellar collective rating. Shoppers they their pair is “literally the best product that [they] have ever purchased from Zappos.” They say these shoes are “as good as it gets” and that they’re “a classic design that never disappoints.” Some shoppers have even been wearing them for over half a century, calling them “the niftiest sneakers” they’ve ever worn!

These Authentic sneakers have a low profile with canvas uppers that are lightweight and flexible. The cotton drill lining adds to the breathability as well. They’re lace-up style and have metal eyelets. The eyelets on the pair Gerber wore are white, making the look especially sleek!

As for the comfort level of these sneakers, many reviewers are reporting that they’re “comfy right out of the box” and that there is “no break-in period required,” which has typically been our experience with Vans sneakers as well. They keep things simple and light but are reliable for all-day wear. We wouldn’t forget about the gum rubber outsole and its signature waffle tread either, providing superior grip on all kinds of surfaces!

Apart from the True White pair, Zappos has eight other colors in stock, so you could check out the creamier white version or something super bold like the red pair. There are also maroon and blue pairs, plus a grey and various variations of black. All are totally versatile, whether you’re keeping things simple with a tee and jeans, going for an upgraded casual look like Gerber or dressing things up even more with a slip dress or blouse and skirt combo. Feeling that inspiration? Bring these sneakers back into your life — or experience their brilliance for the very first time!

