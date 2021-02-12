Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of the most underrated pieces of clothing? Socks. Many of us see socks as daily essentials…but nothing more. As long as they don’t get in our way, they can stay. But they can be so much more than shields between our feet and our shoes. They can be fashion statements, and they can really up our entire comfort level!

Keeping your feet warm is key for warming up your entire body, so while it’s cold out especially, we recommend grabbing a few pairs of extra-cozy socks. One top example is this UGG pair, a huge fan-favorite on Amazon with so many reviews. We also recently spotted a pair on Kaia Gerber!

Get the UGG Leda Cozy Socks for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

Gerber was just photographed going to grab a coffee after a workout at the gym. She was still in her Alo leggings, but she had changed into comfy footwear, wearing a pair of these UGG Leda socks and Birkenstock slides. She finished off the look with a crew neck, vest, sunglasses, face mask and Celine bag. Now this is what we’re talking about when we say “athleisure”!

These socks are made of an ultra-fuzzy and stretchy knit. They’re a great way to experience the comfort that UGG is known for without necessarily having to wear your actual UGG boots. They’re certainly more affordable too! They do still have a soft twill tape UGG logo on the cuff of the sock so everyone will know what brand you’re repping.

The black version that Gerber wore is so popular that it actually sold out, but you can still place an order for a pair now and it will ship out in just a couple of weeks. Don’t sleep on the other colors though — there are 11 more available on Amazon. Go for more classic colors like white or navy or brighten it up with a grapefruit pink, a minty blue or a raspberry red!

These socks are made to fit any shoe size between 5 and 10. They’re clearly a great match with comfy slides, but they’re a perfect height for wearing with boots too when you want to stay super warm. We obviously love them for hanging out at home too, whether you’re working at your desk or gearing up for a round of Mario Kart. Grab your favorite colors today!

