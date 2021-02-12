Channel Addison Rae’s Selfie Style With This ‘Dump Him’ Tee

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you ever see a piece of clothing that just speaks to you? We mean literally — like, one that has a message actually spelled out on it. Sometimes they just tell you exactly what you need to hear, whether it’s to be kind, spread love or, our current favorite, dump him!

Addison Rae just posted a couple of stunning selfies on her Instagram in which she was wearing a diamond-encrusted necklace worth thousands of dollars…but our eyes were instantly drawn to her “dump him” tee. While we’re not sure if this is the exact shirt Rae rocked, our pick is only $20 on Amazon!

Get the Retro Famous Clothing Dump Him T-Shirt for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

This tee is 100% cotton and has everything you love about a simple, comfy top, plus an empowering, encouraging graphic in all caps so you can “dump him and look fabulous while doing it.” This tee has a round neckline, short sleeves and great reviews, and with the TikTok star’s stamp of approval, we love it even more!

This top is a great gift for yourself or for the entire crew. It’s a reminder to love yourself and not waste your time on anyone who isn’t worth your effort and attention. It’s also just a great tee for easy looks. Pair it with jeans, wear it as part of your loungewear or pajama outfit, anything!

Want to see similar tees to this with other messages you’ll love? We’ve rounded up a list of other LOL-worthy, affordable options we’ve also spotted on Amazon:

