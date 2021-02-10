Get a Fuzzy Black Coat Just Like Chrissy Teigen’s on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Every year, our wardrobe just gets fuzzier and fluffier. The only issue with a fuzzier and fluffier wardrobe, however, is that sometimes the high level of style you’ve built up can take a hit. A lot of faux-fur, sherpa, shearling or wool pieces tend to lean over toward loungewear, which is a fabulous thing in general, but we want to look more fashionable sometimes too (while remaining comfy)!

It sounds a little difficult and tedious to find the right kinds of pieces we’re talking about here, but Chrissy Teigen will show you the way — and we’re going to help out a little too through Amazon StyleSnap. If you want a coat like the one she just wore in her Instagram Stories, then come with Us!

Get the Sugar Poison Elegant Faux-Fur Coat starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

While a trip to the dentist isn’t usually something we love to think about, Teigen made her most recent trip look lovely by wearing a fuzzy black coat that looked so warm and comfortable — such a good choice for a potentially stressful event (and chilly office). We were instantly inspired, so we took a screenshot and instantly opened up Amazon StyleSnap!

Amazon StyleSnap is a futuristic shopping tool we can’t imagine our lives without at this point. You upload a photo of someone wearing a piece of clothing you like on either your computer or the mobile app, and then it takes just a few seconds to recognize the piece and do a digital search. Then…boom! It gives you an entire list of similar pieces you can buy right on Amazon. You might even find the exact piece sometimes. And that’s how we found this amazing coat!

This faux-fur coat has a cozy, oversized fit, but it’s done in an undoubtedly chic way. It has large lapels and no hood for a sophisticated effect, and it reaches below the hips for extra warmth. The black color is going to get you the closest to Teigen’s look, but there are also two shades of brown and a light tan that are equally fabulous!

Never have we been so grateful to still have a good while left of cold weather to look forward to this winter. If it means we get to wear pieces like this coat more often, we are so in!

