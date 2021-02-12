Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s talk about the biggest rush of happiness and excitement…followed by the biggest rush of disappointment. All in a short period of time. These feelings are evoked by situations like thinking it’s Sunday, then realizing it’s really Monday — or when you see the delivery truck outside, but the incoming package is actually for your neighbor, not you. Another big one is when you spot a piece of clothing you instantly fall in love with, but when you go to buy it…it’s sold out.

This was the case with Hailey Bieber’s (née Baldwin) Zara sweater. Seeing it sold out in every size, our giddiness upon finding it immediately turned into despair. But you know what? We decided we wouldn’t let it bring Us down this time. We didn’t need the exact cardigan, after all — we just wanted something with the same style, right? And so we searched. And searched. And we found it!

Get the Ferbia Boho Cardigan in Khaki for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Amazon cardigan is super, super similar to the one in the selfie Bieber recently posted on her Instagram Story. She took the photo primarily to show off her dewy, glowing skin, but we obviously fell for her fashion choices too. We even found dangling letter earrings that look pretty much exactly like hers — though our find is a mere fraction of the $650 price of the Jacquie Aiche design she wore — and that’s the price of just one single!

This Ferbia cardigan is open with an Aztec-inspired print all over. It has long sleeves and adorable patch pockets, plus a straight hem that reaches down to the thigh. The khaki version is going to get you the closest look to Bieber’s, but there are six other colors currently available, so go ahead and embrace blue or relish in red!

This cardigan is casual, but not the type of casual that necessarily dresses down a look. It’s the type of casual that could get you stopped for your street style because people are so impressed. It’s the type that takes an outfit of solid basics and turns it into a completely enviable outfit that could leave fashion influencers and bloggers inspired!

This piece may be in stock at the time we’re writing this article, but Bieber’s cardigan serves as a great reminder that few pieces on the internet are permanent, so if you’re loving this look, don’t wait too long to claim it as yours!

