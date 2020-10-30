We Found Gold-Plated Hoops Just Like J. Lo’s $295 Pair — But for $13

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Usually when a celebrity’s jewelry catches our eye, we immediately have to turn away. We don’t want to fall in love with something so expensive! But from time to time, we can’t help it. We feel inspired, and we want to recreate the look ourselves. The issue is that cheaper options often tend to look just that: Cheap.

This time around, however, we actually think we’ve made the find of a lifetime. Jennifer Lopez was pictured wearing a $295 pair of 10K gold-plated earrings from Jennifer Fisher — two days in a row — so we went on the hunt for a similar pair. Not only did we find one, but we found one that doesn’t look or feel like a downgrade at all. In fact, this $13 pair is even plated with 14K gold!

Get the PAVOI 14K Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

Just the other day, J. Lo posted a photo on Instagram in all Dior, calling it a “@dior kind of day” in her caption. What wasn’t Dior, however, were her golden hoops. And just the next day? She wore them again, this time with a hot pink Balenciaga sweater and a Tom Ford croc skirt. As if we weren’t inspired enough the first time around!

Both pairs of hoops are thick but lightweight and just the perfect size between small and large (though with the Amazon pair, you can choose between three sizes). If you have multiple holes in your lobe, they’re definitely made for pairing with other size hoops too, smaller or larger!

PAVOI sells some of the highest-quality affordable jewelry out here. These earrings are hypoallergenic, nickel- and lead-free, and they have stainless steel posts, so they should keep even super sensitive ears happy. They have great reviews from Amazon shoppers too!

As much as we want a pair for ourselves, we’re also definitely considering these beautiful hoops as gifts for the holidays. Whether you’re doing a Secret Santa with an under-$20 budget or looking for shockingly great stocking stuffers, this is pretty much a fool-proof option. They’re pretty, they’re timeless, they’re just like Lopez’s and you get so much bang for your buck. Might as well grab a few for when an unexpected gift comes in and you don’t have anything prepared in return! Hey, it happens.

