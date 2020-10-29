Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ballot drop-off outfits are seriously the newest thing in fashion. We’ve seen great looks from celebs like Lady Gaga, Zendaya, Blake Lively and more as they’ve posted photos of themselves voting in this year’s presidential election. We love to see their passion and that they’re encouraging others to vote as well, but the fashion is definitely a sweet little bonus for Us!

One of the latest top stars to post her own photos dropping off her ballot was none other than Jennifer Aniston. Along with an eloquent and heartfelt caption, she uploaded a slideshow of the drop-off, giving us a good glance of her comfy-casual outfit. She wore a cozy blue sweatsuit, a grey scarf, sunglasses and a super chic mask on her face — one that we found still in stock at Amazon!

Get the Wolford Reversible Lace Silk Face Mask for just $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

This is not the first time Aniston has posted a photo in a Wolford mask, so we know they must seriously be some of the best out there. This mask is definitely one of the coolest too, because it’s reversible! It has a floral lace print on one side and is solid black on the other. Just remember to wash it before switching sides!

As you can see, while this mask has a lace design, it’s actually made of 100% lightweight silk. The lace is simply printed on, so this mask will still work to keep others safe the same way other fabric masks do. You certainly might find it more comfortable though!

This mask is made to fully cover your nose and mouth, and it has multiple adjustable features to help you get the perfect fit. The soft ear loops are adjustable, and there’s also an aluminum wire so you can seal off the top of your nose. This is definitely a plus for glasses wearers. In general, if you’re someone who finds most masks fit either way too tight or way too loose, this one will help you find the perfect fit!

Masks are an essential item for leaving the house now, so it makes a ton of sense to invest in a comfy, celebrity-approved silk one like this. If Aniston loves it, then so do we — and rightfully so!

