Isn’t it nice to see some fun, harmless news every once in a while to lighten the mood? It’s important to take a break here and there to enjoy those little moments, whether they’re conversations with friends or viral memes. We know it wasn’t necessarily Blake Lively’s intention to provide us with one of these moments when she posted to Instagram the other day, but we appreciate it nonetheless!

Just a few days ago, Lively posted a photo posing with husband Ryan Reynolds, ballots in hand, encouraging her followers to vote early. So why did the photo go viral? Because she actually drew fake Louboutin shoes on her feet so as to not distract from her outfit! And we can’t even blame her, because the rest of her outfit was brilliant. The coat, especially, caught our attention, and we knew we had to find one just like it!

Get the Face Dream Classic Lattice Winter Overcoat for just $53 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

Replicating celebrity style can be difficult — sometimes it’s just too obvious that pieces are not the real deal. This coat, however, gives us the same vibes as Lively’s. It’s lovely, it’s chic and it has glowing reviews from Amazon shoppers. Finding it for barely over $50 felt like uncovering a hidden treasure!

This coat has a double-breasted design, a notched collar and a woolen shell with a black and white plaid print — plus small hints of a neutral red clay shade. It has side pockets and a smooth lining, and the hem hits around mid-thigh. This longer length is just another aspect of this coat that makes it so sophisticated!

This is a timeless piece with the ability to elevate any outfit in an instant. You’re very welcome (and encouraged) to recreate Lively’s look with some pink denim (and maybe some real shoes), but you don’t have to stop there. Blue jeans always work too — jeans of any color, really. Or how about a mini skirt with tights and boots? Throw anything from a graphic tee to a turtleneck on top!

While the circumstances that led us to this coat were seriously funny, we’re ultimately just so grateful to have found it. If you felt like your fall wardrobe has been missing something, we think we just found that missing piece. Now is the perfect time of year to order!

