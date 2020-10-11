Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Jennifer Lopez has been a style icon of ours for decades…said every fashion lover on Earth. She just kills it time and time again, whether she’s hitting the red carpet or shopping around New York on a day off. The only issue? Well, J. Lo is a huge star, and that means her clothing tends to veer toward the more expensive side of things.

Just recently, for example, she was photographed shopping at Blue & Cream in East Hampton, NY. She kept things simple with a white tee, ripped jeans and white sneakers, sunglasses and mask on, topping the look off with one of the comfiest, chicest cardigans we’ve ever seen. We quickly recognized it — Coach. The full cost of this shearling cardigan is nearly $1,000, and it was still super pricey even when it was on sale. And now it’s sold out — but that’s okay. There’s still a way to successfully recreate the feel of this icon’s look, and for under $30!

Amazon StyleSnap is exactly what you need in a situation like this. The free service allows you to upload a photo or screenshot of someone wearing clothing you like so you can find similar (or even the exact same) pieces ready for purchase on Amazon. Once you have your results, recreating a celeb look for less is easy!

We did just that to find this cardigan from Amazon. We uploaded a photo of J. Lo in her Coach cardi on StyleSnap — you can do this by clicking the camera icon next to the search bar on the Amazon app — let the digital search do its work and were presented with a variety of similar options within 10 seconds!

The beige version of this Futurino sweater immediately gave Us Coach vibes with its grey accents and patch pockets. It nails the oversized fit too. The best part? The price! Definitely a lot more affordable than the original version, and much more accessible, seeing as it’s on Amazon.

You can use StyleSnap to recreate so many celebrity looks, or even ones from influencers or anyone else you find on Instagram or maybe YouTube or TikTok. This is just one example — a perfect one for fall — but get creative and explore the tool for yourself!

