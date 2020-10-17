Put a Pastel Spin on Leopard Print With This Pink Pullover

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fall colors are so lovely and unique. We love to emulate the shades of falling leaves — red, orange, yellow — and even the shades of our coffees and chai lattes — deep browns and lighter khakis — in our clothing. But after a little while, the excitement fades. When everything in your wardrobe starts to blend together, getting dressed every day can start to feel like you’re just putting on the same outfit over and over.

That’s why we like to mix it up from time to time. We’re not saying to go with bright, summery neons or anything like that (though we certainly wouldn’t stop you), but to instead make more of an adjacent shift, perhaps to pastel hues. When done right, they can shoot off just as many fall vibes as your maroon and mustard pieces, but they’ll still add that much needed pop to your closet. This sweatshirt will show you how it’s done!

Get the Angashion Casual Leopard Crewneck Tunic Sweatshirt Top starting at just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

Leopard print is definitely a year-round go-to for Us, but when you solely stick with the traditional leopard colors, it definitely starts to fade into your other fall picks. Why not play around with a different shade — and why not make it pink? This top puts a spin on the print, playing with a pastel pink shade while dashes of mauve in the pattern to ground it as an autumnal piece!

This is a pullover style top that has a sweatshirt look and that same comfy feel, but is on the lighter side so you can wear it more like a tee. While it’s mostly covered in the leopard print, the cuffs, neckline and hem are all solid pink, creating a color-blocking effect.

Circling back to that hem though, we want to make sure you see those tall notches at the sides. They’re perfectly cut to let the top hang freely over your hips, letting it drape more naturally and eliminating the possibility of it riding up!

See what we mean about throwing some unexpected color into your fall wardrobe now? And it’s not even like you have to buy special pants or shoes to go with it. Wear this top with the same jeans or trousers you already brought for the season, and the same boots and booties. It’s that easy!

