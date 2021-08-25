This Pom-Pom Chiffon Blouse Has Us Seriously Excited for Fall — Just $20

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Plenty of people firmly believe that summer is the best season of the year, but we don’t like to play favorites. There’s so much about the fall that we’re excited about — most specifically, the fashion! In fact, it may be sweltering outside, but we’re getting our wardrobes ready for the cooler weather now.

Before we know it, we’re going to be trading in our tanks and short sleeves for long-sleeve tops. It’s not cold enough during the first weeks of fall to bust out our cozy sweaters, so we plan to rock lovely blouses — just like this one from Anna-Kaci!

Get the Anna-Kaci Women’s Chiffon V Neck Pom Pom Blouse for just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

This chiffon top is ideal for transitioning from the sticky summer into the fall. If it’s cool at night over the next few weeks, this will be a great top to style with some shorts or a skirt — and once temperatures drop, team it with skinny jeans and sleek ankle booties! The top has a long and flowy silhouette that you can also wear with leggings for a more comfortable look. Bonus!

Our favorite detail about this blouse is on the sleeves, which are adorned with adorable pom poms! We adore the texture that these pom poms add to the top, and they undoubtedly look fantastic against the sheer chiffon. The lightweight sleeves also have a billowy silhouette and are cuffed at the wrists, which gives the top so much added breathability.

You can score the top in black, white or pink, all of which are versatile shades. This blouse is the type of wear-anywhere top that we love stocking up on! You can wear it out for a nice dinner, for a weekend brunch with friends or to the office with the proper enhancements. Pick up this top to start building your fall wardrobe, and get excited for that autumn energy!

