Irina Shayk’s Facialist Highly Recommends This $14 Skin-Plumping Serum

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who better to turn to for skincare advice than the professionals? We love hearing their insider secrets and scoop on all of the best products to use, and some of their recommendations are seriously surprising.

One serum that Nicole Caroline, a facialist who has reportedly worked with Irina Shayk, revealed to be one of her “favorites” immediately caught our eye. You would expect a high-profile aesthetician to have an arsenal of products that are incredibly costly — but this serum from The Ordinary is only $14, and it’s available on Amazon!

Get The Ordinary 100% Plant-Derived Squalane 30ml for prices starting at just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

Caroline recently explained why this particular serum is one of her must-haves in an interview with Who What Wear, and we couldn’t help but take notes. If your “main objective” is to help your skin appear plumper for anti-aging purposes, she says this is her absolute “favorite” serum! This product is designed to provide your skin with ample hydration, which may make it appear plumper and more youthful. When your skin is properly hydrated, that may even help smooth out any fine lines and wrinkles over time — which is exactly what this serum is designed for!

“It’s derived from sources like olive and rice bran, and even though squalane production in the skin slows as we age,” Caroline says, “replenishing it with topical products like this one can increase the skin’s suppleness and bounce.” She recommends that you apply a few drops of this serum at night after your usual skincare routine a couple of days per week, but you can also use it in the mornings too.

Get The Ordinary 100% Plant-Derived Squalane 30ml for prices starting at just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

Shoppers are definitely loving this serum as much as Caroline does, and even call it a “miracle oil”! They’re fans of the “instantaneous” hydration and also report that it’s helped to tighten and tone their skin. At just $14, this serum is a major skincare steal! With these amazing reviews and Caroline’s trusted seal of approval, we’re eager to pick up this product and see what it can do for Us. If our skin can look even a quarter as good as Shayk’s, we’re totally on board!

See it: Get The Ordinary 100% Plant-Derived Squalane 30ml for prices starting at just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from The Ordinary and shop all of the beauty and personal care available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!