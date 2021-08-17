Katie Holmes’ Signature Nail Polish Brand Is Just $8 on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Nail polish is one of our favorite ways to make a subtle statement. It’s a beauty hack that can just automatically elevate your look and entire vibe, even though it’s only gracing your fingertips. A nude can look professional and sophisticated, a bright blue can look summery and fun, a light pink can be cute and charming, but a red? A red is a whole different ballgame.

The perfect red can be spunky, sleek, fiery, jaw-dropping, alluring, eye-catching, stunning, bold, sultry and more. It’s an It-girl color, for sure, which makes sense, because Katie Holmes loves to wear it — and all eyes have been on her for quite some time now. But which red, exactly, is her go-to? We’ll show you!

Get the essie Nail Polish in Forever Yummy on sale for just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

Holmes once spilled all of her beauty faves to InStyle, and when asked about her signature nail polish shade, a red from essie’s collection was her pick. We immediately took notes, and while it’s not surprising that the gorgeous, juicy red color known as Forever Yummy is still available to buy, we were definitely pleased to find it marked down on Amazon!

This is salon-quality nail polish with a creamy, glossy formula. There’s a reason you usually see a whole section of essie colors on the wall when you go to get a manicure. This is quality polish — it’s free of DBP, toluene and formaldehyde too!

Get the essie Nail Polish in Forever Yummy on sale for just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

This nail polish has an easy glide brush made to fit every nail size out there for “quick, even, professional application.” It claims to have great coverage too, so you won’t be painting coat after coat after coat trying to get the right pigment. That always just ends up looking sloppy. With this polish, you can just stick to the basic two coats — with a base and a top coat for best results, of course!

Having a signature shade of nail polish, especially in a shade like Forever Yummy, can honestly feel empowering. It can give you that extra kick of confidence you’ve been searching for, or that extra “wow” factor on a night out. You don’t need to stop with this one shade though. Check out the other colors also available on the same Amazon page so you can really build up your stash!

Get the essie Nail Polish in Forever Yummy on sale for just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your color? Shop more from essie here and explore all other nail polish at Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!