7 Zodiac Necklaces Like Meghan Markle’s — All Under $30

Reach for the stars! That’s what people always say, right? It sounds like a good idea too…until you realize those stars cost a pretty penny.

Meghan Markle recently celebrated her 40th birthday by launching the 40×40 initiative through the Archewell Foundation: “I have asked 40 friends, activists, athletes, artists and world leaders to help kick off a global effort by contributing 40 minutes of mentorship to support women re-entering the workforce.” The initiative also encourages others to contribute 40 minutes of their time as well to help women who struggled as a result of the pandemic.

In the video announcing the initiative (featuring Melissa McCarthy), Markle wore all white, accessorizing with gorgeous jewelry, including two constellation necklaces from Logan Hollowell, one to represent each of her and Prince Harry‘s children’s zodiac signs — Gemini for Lilibet and Taurus for Archie. The necklaces cost $1,785 and $1,600, respectively, so even though we want to reach for those sparkling stars, we’re holding back. We can still get a similar look though! Amazon has some amazing options for zodiac necklaces like Markle’s, and we’ve picked out seven of them!

Espere Sterling Silver Zodiac Necklace

This necklace very closely resembles Markle’s two necklaces if you want to replicate her look. Just find your sign!

Get the Espere Sterling Silver Zodiac Necklace for just $29.99 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

MUSTHAVE Zodiac 18K Gold-Plated Necklace

This is another similar look with a sparkling constellation charm, but a little smaller and daintier!

Get the MUSTHAVE Zodiac 18K Gold-Plated Necklace for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

Lucky Feather Zodiac Necklace

If you’d prefer a chic pendant necklace, definitely check out this gold-dipped beauty!

Get the Lucky Feather Zodiac Necklace for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

VLINRAS Zodiac Sign Necklace

This necklace is so intricate with its cutout designs and images to represent each constellation!

Get the VLINRAS Zodiac Sign Necklace for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

VLINRAS Old English Zodiac Necklace

Okay, a nameplate necklace…but for your zodiac sign? We’re obviously in love with this one!

Get the VLINRAS Old English Zodiac Necklace for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

RAMUS KATEN Zodiac 12 Constellation Pendant Necklace

These necklaces are very cool because you can get two different ones: one with the constellation shape and one with the representative symbol of your zodiac sign!

Get the RAMUS KATEN Zodiac 12 Constellation Pendant Necklace (2pc) for just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

Presentski Zodiac Necklace

If you’d rather have both charms in one necklace, then this sterling silver pick is for you!

Get the Presentski Zodiac Necklace for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

