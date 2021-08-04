Love Kristin Cavallari’s $595 Overall Shorts? This Pair Is Just $25

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we were children, we used to associate overalls with things like American Gothic and farming — two iconic things, of course, but not so much in the same world as chic fashion. Eventually though, we opened our eyes. When styled right, overalls can be total compliment magnets. Overall shorts might be even cuter (especially for summer)!

One of our own fashion icons, Kristin Cavallari, recently provided a stellar example of just how cute overall shorts can be. She posted a photo with her daughter, Saylor, on Instagram, both mother and daughter wearing light-wash overall shorts over a white top, their blonde hair hanging down over their shoulders. We knew instantly that we wanted to join in with our own pair!

Get the Vetinee Overall Shorts (originally $35) for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

We looked up Cavallari’s exact R13 pair of overall shorts from her photo, but unfortunately they were hard to find in stock — and also $595. That’s why we ended up finding these Vetinee overall shorts instead. They have a similar look, a ton of rave reviews and an amazing price tag!

These overall shorts are made of a mostly cotton blend and have a little bit of elastane for stretch. They have a large, singular center pocket on the torso portion, plus adjustable buckle straps. You’ll also find side button closures and side pockets, plus another pair of pockets on the back. There are also belt loops so you can accessorize whenever you’d like!

Cavallari’s original overall shorts have distressed details, which is another reason why we were drawn to this specific Destroyed Light Blue pair. This style has similar details, with frayed hems and rips on the shorts. These Vetinee overall shorts come in a whole bunch of variations though — over 20! Grab a different distressed pair in a darker blue or black, or try one of the pairs without any rips or fraying for a cleaner look.

You can keep things simple when styling these overall shorts, letting them do most of the work. Try wearing them over a white cami like Cavallari and adding your favorite pair of white sneakers. You could also layer up when the weather cools off with a moto jacket or bomber jacket and some sleek booties. Add a bandana or neckerchief to really embrace and turn up the look!

