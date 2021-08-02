Channel Heidi Klum’s Vacay Look With This Breezy White Knit Tank

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we usually see Heidi Klum gracing the screen judging America’s Got Talent or hosting Amazon Prime’s Making The Cut, she’s dressed and glammed up to the nines. We would expect nothing less from the supermodel! But in her downtime, the 48-year-old prefers to keep things casual.

We recently spotted her relaxing and soaking up the sun on a family vacation in Capri, Italy onboard a private yacht. She opted to wear a simple white knit tank over her bikini, and we seriously swooned over the low-key look! It’s exactly what we would wear on a trip, so we decided to search for a similar top and found exactly what we were looking for!

Get the BLENCOT Women’s Casual Knit Tank Top for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

The tank that we found from BLENCOT looks remarkably similar to the top Klum was spotted wearing! It’s a staple knit that’s slightly less sheer than the top that Klum wore, so you can certainly team it with some jeans for a casual day out on the town. We love how Klum created her white-on-white look, but this top would look great over any bathing suit. You can also pick up the top in three other shades if you want an alternative option.

Shoppers love the feel of this tank top and claim that it’s absolutely ideal for the summer months! Its design is super breathable, so it can keep you cool when the heat’s rising. If you do feel like it’s a bit too see-through, one reviewer recommends throwing a cami underneath to quickly solve the problem. Also, despite its loose fit, it’s reportedly flattering. Bonus! There are so many different ways to wear this top, and we are beyond ready to channel the same casual vibes that Klum is feeling on vacay!

