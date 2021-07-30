This 3-Piece Lounge Set From The Drop Will Be Your New Weekend Uniform

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

After a long and stressful work week, we take relaxation seriously. The weekend is our time to decompress, and we obviously need the right outfit to complement our laid-back vibes! If we’re not heading out on the town, loungewear is a must — but that doesn’t mean we can’t look cute in the process.

And just like that, we have officially found our new weekend uniform thanks to this set from The Drop. It’s available in three classic neutral shades: Tan, light grey and black. You can get all three pieces for a monochromatic look or just pick up the options you’re feeling the most — but we can’t resist an all-in-one set. It’s an instant #OOTD — discover each of the pieces below!

This Ruffle Crop Cardigan

This sweater is slightly cropped to go with the entire set, but you can also team it with high-waisted jeans or any other bottoms! It’s a solid lightweight knit that you can throw on in the summer and early fall. The ruffle detail at the bottom hem also gives it a peplum silhouette that’s super flattering!

Get The Drop Women’s Catalina Peplum Ruffle Rib Cardigan Sweater for $45, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Adorable Bralette Top

This bralette has a structured design and rounded cups that can support your bust. The straps are also adjustable in the back so it will fit you perfectly — always a major plus for Us!

Get The Drop Women’s Catalina Sweater Bralette for $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Ribbed Wide-Leg Pants

These high-waisted pants look beyond cozy. We especially adore the ribbed material, which makes them stretchier and more comfortable to wear. You can rock the complete set or team them with different cropped tees or bralettes. You may even be able to style them for a night out with the right top and choice of footwear!

Get The Drop Women’s Catalina Pull-On Rib Sweater Pant for $45, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

