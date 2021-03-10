These $20 Comfy Slides Are Amazing Alternatives to the Iconic Yeezy Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When did slides go from athletic, locker room footwear to ultra-cool, athleisure fashion must-haves? We can’t pinpoint the exact moment, but it was a seriously impressive transition, and we know that Kanye West’s brand, Yeezy, was a large part of redefining the way people saw the style of shoe — and the designs themselves!

You’ve seen the Kardashians and Jenners and so many other celebs wear their Yeezy slides over and over again. Kendall Jenner was even photographed wearing her go-to pair just a few days ago. The problem is, first, that they’re very hard to find. The second issue is that when you do manage to find them in stock somewhere, new and in your size, they tend to be $300, $400 or even more expensive. That’s why we found a pair with the same type of vibe and comfort to help you get the look for less!

Get the EQUICK Slippers for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

This pair of indoor/outdoor slides is just $20 and has collected many rave reviews on Amazon. They still have that thick cushioning and sleek, one-color style with zero logos or distracting design accents, and they still have that large, wide band look. We immediately thought of Yeezy when we saw them!

These shoes will earn you so many cool points, but comfort-wise, they’re also unstoppable. They have that puffed-up silhouette, but they’re so lightweight that one shoe weighs less than an iPhone 11. We also love that they’re non-slip — both on the footbed and the outsole. They’re designed to keep your feet from sliding around and to keep the shoe itself from slipping on slick surfaces!

Get the EQUICK Slippers for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

These unisex slides become even more impressive when you realize they’re totally waterproof and washable. You can even wear them in the shower if you’re in a shared dorm space or elsewhere if you don’t want to go barefoot. They’re quick to dry too, and designed to stay squeak-free even when soaked!

These EQUICK slippers are currently available in 15 colors. A few have a slightly different design/silhouette, so make sure to peep the full-sized photos before picking your favorite. There are so many fun options, but if you want to recreate Kendall’s looks, we definitely recommend checking out the Milk Tea shade!

Get the EQUICK Slippers for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from EQUICK here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!