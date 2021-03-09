The Comfiest Slip-Ons You’ll Wear All Spring Are $20 Off

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Ready to store your booties away for the next six months? We know you’ll miss them — we’ll miss ours too — and we’ll make sure they have a comfy place to rest until we need them again. But spring is almost here, and that means we’ll get to spend more time with some of our other favorite styles of footwear!

First up, we definitely need a new pair of slip-on sneakers. The kind you can wear with pretty much any outfit, from dresses to jean shorts, and is so easy and pleasant to wear. Think less athletic, more sidewalk brunch or trip to the mall. Most importantly, think Dr. Scholl’s!

Get the Dr. Scholl’s Nova slip-ons (originally $70) now starting at just $50 at Zappos with free shipping!

Finding these Nova slip-ons on sale just before the beginning of spring is a huge shopping win. As one five-star reviewer said, they bought these shoes because they needed a pair that offered “more support than the slippers [they’ve] been wearing all winter,” and we can probably all agree with that. Other reviewers noted how “stylish and super comfortable” these shoes are — two things that don’t always go together — and that they experienced “no heel slide and no break-in.” Only “happy feet”!

These chic sneakers have a smooth faux-leather upper, most featuring a microfiber material for that suede look with increased durability (and affordability). They have a rounded toe, dual goring at the opening for an easy on and off and a padded collar for comfy ankle support. You’ll also find a 1¾-inch platform with a contrasting white midsole, plus a glossy panel at the back of the heel!

The inside of these shoes is just as impressive. First, you have a sustainable lining made from recycled water bottles, and then you have an anatomical footbed with all of the cushioning and comfort you’ve come to expect from a brand like Dr. Scholl’s. Prepare to love wearing these shoes!

Zappos is currently offering these shoes in nine colors and designs, nearly all of which are that full $20 off right now. You can check out a few solids with perforated uppers, a couple with snake prints, a spotted cheetah print and more. For a great neutral, we definitely recommend taking a look at the Oyster Grey shade. The style of these shoes already goes with everything, but that color goes with everything too!

Whether you’re wearing these shoes with a floral dress and a straw hat or ripped jeans, a tee and a windbreaker, they’re ready to carry you through spring, summer and beyond. Claim your favorite pair today before it’s gone!

