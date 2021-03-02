Buy 3 Pairs of Underwear and Get 20% Off — Our Picks

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Isn’t buying new underwear always super exciting? It’s not like we’re showing it off as part of our outfit, but we still can’t wait to put it on for the first time and grab all of the cutest and comfiest styles. The thing is though, underwear can actually be pretty expensive, especially when you start exploring beloved lingerie brands. You pick out a few pairs and they really add up, fast!

This month, however, things are changing. For all of March 2021, Zappos is running a “buy three (or more), get 20% off” deal on six fan-favorite brands of underwear and intimates. The time to stock up is now! We’ve picked out a pair from each of these brands below so you can mix and match or grab a few of your favorite!

OnGossamer Cabana Cotton Hip Bikini

We were so excited to see OnGossamer as one of the participating brands in this bundle-and-save sale. This highly-rated cotton underwear is exquisite for everyday wear, and reviewers say it’s “super duper soft” and even “feels like you’re wearing nothing at all”!

Get the OnGossamer Cabana Cotton Hip Bikini for just $20 at Zappos with free shipping! Buy three or more to save 20%!

Hanky Panky Signature Lace Boyshort

A celebrity-favorite brand loved by Jennifer Aniston and more, Hanky Panky is always a major plus for your underwear drawer. This fan-favorite pair of lace boyshorts proves why. Shoppers say they are “worth every dollar” — even without the bundle deal. They come in so many colors too!

Get the Hanky Panky Signature Lace Boyshort for just $32 at Zappos with free shipping! Buy three or more to save 20%!

Bali One Smooth U All Around Smoothing Brief

These high-rise panties from Bali are nearly seamless and have a stretch waistband for an ultra-flattering yet mega-comfy fit. They also provide full coverage without looking like they’re trying too hard to cover you up!

Get the Bali One Smooth U All Around Smoothing Brief for just $13 at Zappos with free shipping! Buy three or more to save 20%!

Calvin Klein Underwear One Size Pants Thong

A smooth, go-to thong that you’ll actually enjoy wearing is pretty hard to find, but this CK pair is the jackpot. Shoppers love finally being rid of those annoying panty lines. These will be great with your favorite jeans or fitted dresses!

Get the Calvin Klein Underwear One Size Pants Thong for just $20 at Zappos with free shipping! Buy three or more to save 20%!

Maidenform Sexy Microfiber Lace Cheeky Hipster

How pretty is this pair of underwear? It’s made with a stretchy microfiber and has that gorgeous lace trim, plus cheeky coverage in back for a flirty look. It’s so hard to pick which one is our favorite pair!

Get the Maidenform Sexy Microfiber Lace Cheeky Hipster for just $12 at Zappos with free shipping! Buy three or more to save 20%!

Warner’s No Pinching No Problems Seamless High-Cut Panty

The high cut of this underwear gives us ‘90s supermodel vibes, and we’re obviously here for that. These pinch-free, dig-free panties are flattering and easy to wear, and reviewers are calling them the “perfect everyday undies”!

Get the Warner’s No Pinching No Problems Seamless High-Cut Panty for just $12 at Zappos with free shipping! Buy three or more to save 20%!

Looking for more? Shop more underwear options from the bundle-and-save section here and shop everything else at Zappos here!

Check out more exclusive Us Weekly deals at Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!