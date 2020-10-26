This Comfy One-Piece Jumpsuit Pairs Perfectly With Slippers or Heels

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Gather round, savvy shoppers! We found an outfit that takes versatility to the next level, and we need to share with the class. As we all know, most fashion falls into a specific box — you have loungewear for relaxing, dresses for date nights and jeans for casual days.

But then there’s this jumpsuit from PRETTYGARDEN, which looks just as cute teamed with slippers as it does with a pair of heels! This is the ideal item to have in your closet for those moments when you just don’t know what to wear.

PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Jumpsuit (Navy)

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Jumpsuit for prices starting at just $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 26, 2020, but are subject to change.



This one-piece outfit has a long-sleeve top that cinches at the waist, and jogger-style pants down below. If you’re looking for an even more relaxed vibe, you can wear the top stretched out in an off-the-shoulder style. This will certainly do the trick if you’re hanging at home in your favorite cozy socks, but you can throw on any type of shoe and this jumpsuit will look amazing!

We can see ourselves wearing this jumpsuit with sneakers, sandals and even strappy heels. Now that we’re in the swing of fall, a dreamy way to elevate this garment would be some ankle booties and a leather jacket. Swoon!

Image via Amazon

One valuable word of advice from shoppers who already have this in their closets: Make sure you refer to the brand’s sizing chart. This guarantees a more accurate fit, which is always crucial when shopping online.

Reviewers are enamored with the jumpsuit, and it’s easy to see why: Apparently, it’s a total compliment-magnet! In terms of styling, there are so many possibilities. Some fashionistas are adding belts and other accessories to make it their own. With a fabulous foundation piece like this, there are endless opportunities to show off your personality — and that’s just one reason why it’s such a major hit!

