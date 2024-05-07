Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

9 Purr-Fect Deals You Don’t Want To Miss During Amazon Pet Day — Save up to 71% Off

By
Amazon Pet Day
Photo By Wera Rodsawang / Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

May is such a busy month. From the Met Gala to Mother’s Day and college graduation season, there are so many things to celebrate over 31 days each spring. May also serves as National Pet Month, where pet parents get to celebrate their precious pooches.

Pets are an integral part of our families, they bring so much joy into our lives and make us smile when we’re feeling down. Maybe it’s just Us, but a cuddle from your pet is the perfect remedy to cure a bad day. With all the amazing things they do, it’s only right to pamper pets during their special month.

Amazon is hosting the purr-fect celebration. From May 7 to May 8, shoppers can snag major savings on deals, ranging from pet food to toys and supplies in honor of Amazon Pet Day. That’s right! You can snag up to 71% off the essentials your pets can’t go without. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals on everything from water fountains to interactive toys. Scroll ahead for our top picks.

Outward Hound Fun Feeder Slo Bowl

Outward Hound Fun Feeder Slo Bowl
Amazon

Raise your hand if your pooch devours its food almost as soon as it goes into their feeding bowl. If so, you’re not alone. Snag Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling dog slow feeder to help your dog slow their pace while eating. It features a unique maze design, made to support proper digestion and common issues that arise in fast-eating dogs.

See it!

Get the Outward Hound Fun Feeder Slo Bowl for just $5 (originally $16) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 7, 2024, but are subject to change.

Furhaven Orthopedic Dog Bed for Large Dogs

Furhaven Orthopedic Dog Bed for Large Dogs
Amazon

Keep your pooch nice and comfy with this sofa-style bed. It has a dense and sturdy orthopedic foam base that’s easy on joints.

See it!

Get the Furhaven Orthopedic Dog Bed for Large Dogs for just $110 (originally $130) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 7, 2024, but are subject to change.

Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Dog Hide N’ Slide Dog Puzzle

Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Dog Hide N' Slide Dog Puzzle
Amazon

This intermediate dog puzzle puts a unique spin on hide-and-seek. Pups have to learn how to maneuver the pieces to find a tasty reward. Along with keeping your pup preoccupied the puzzle reduces boredom and destructive behavior.

See it!

Get the Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Dog Hide N’ Slide Dog Puzzle for just $6 (originally $17) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 7, 2024, but are subject to change.

PetMaker Freestanding Pet Gate

PetMaker Freestanding Pet Gate
Amazon

Keep your pet safe and secure when you’re on the go with the help of this puppy gate. It has a sleek design and doesn’t require installation that could potentially damage your home.

See it!

Get the PetMaker Freestanding Pet Gate for just $21 (originally $56) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 7, 2024, but are subject to change.

Planet Dog Treat Dispensing Dog Toy

Planet Dog Treat Dispensing Dog Toy
Amazon

This isn’t your average feeding toy. This slow feeder keeps pops engaged as they sniff, paw, and play in order to retrieve a treat.

See it!

Get the Planet Dog Treat Dispensing Dog Toy for just $7 (originally $17) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 7, 2024, but are subject to change.

Outward Hound Dog Casino Puzzle

Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Dog Casino Dog Puzzle
Amazon

Turn your home into a casino for your pup. This advanced-level toy encourages pups to swivel, pull and lock to retrieve treats. Pet parents, this toy has no removalable parts and is super easy to clean.

See it!

Get the Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Dog Casino Dog Puzzle for just $9 (originally $20) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 7, 2024, but are subject to change.

Petlibro Cat Water Fountain with Wireless Pump

Petlibro Cat Water Fountain with Wireless Pump
Amazon

Keep your pet hydrated when you’re on the go, courtesy of this wireless water fountain. It comes with an app to choose between the continuous flow mode or intermittent mode to suit your pet’s needs. It records data for pet parents to monitor their pooch’s hydration.

Get the Petlibro Cat Water Fountain with Wireless Pump for just $66 (originally $80) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 7, 2024, but are subject to change.

Best Pet Supplies Grooming Wipes

Best Pet Supplies Grooming Wipes
Amazon

Keep your pet safe from germs in between washes with the help of these plant-based deodorizing wipes. They’re enriched with calming lavender to soothe dry, itchy, and sensitive coats. They also help clean ears, paws, and bottoms.

Get the Best Pet Supplies Grooming Wipes for just $6 (originally $9) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 7, 2024, but are subject to change.

Furhaven Pet House

Furhaven Pet House
Amazon

Gift your pet its very own house. This comfy ottoman provides a safe space for your pet to cuddle and sleep. The multipurpose ottoman can support up to 130 pounds of static weight. It’s collapsible and fordable, making it perfect for travel.

See it!

Get the Furhaven Pet House for just $30 (originally $47) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 7, 2024, but are subject to change.

mothers-day-gift-guide-2024

Deal of the Day

42 Best Mother's Day Gifts She'll Actually Want View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!