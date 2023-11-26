Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The peak season for gift-giving is upon Us, and now is the time to start thinking about what you’re getting everyone on your list. With Cyber Weekend and Cyber Monday deals happening, consider it an ideal time to check off names while saving yourself big bucks — seriously! Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday sale brings savings on gifts — perfect for the whole family.
Looking for the dream gift can be tedious, but don’t sweat it — we’re here to help! In fact, we’ve compiled a list of gifts that are good for her, him, kids and teens from Nordstrom, sure to get you plenty of smiles this holiday season — read on to see some of our picks!
Gifts for Her
Tory Burch’s McGraw Leather Camera Bag is 30% off right now!
- Tory Burch McGraw Leather Camera Bag — $209 (was $298)
- Marc Fisher LTD Izzie Genuine Shearling Lug Sole Boot — $140 (was $199)
- Kate Spade New York Hudson Pebble Leather Medium Convertible Shoulder Bag — $164 (was $328)
- NuFACE MINI+ Smart Petite Facial Toning Routine Set — $188 (was $250)
- Skims Velour Fleece Wrap Sleep Set — $74 (was $148)
- Coravin Timeless Three+ Wine Preservation System — $174 (was $249)
Gifts for Him
This classic pair of Nike Blazer Mid ‘77 sneakers are 40% off right now!
- Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage Sneaker — $63 (was $105)
- Hydro Flask 32-Ounce All Around Travel Tumbler — $30 (was $40)
- Georg Jensen Sky Hip Flask — $67 (was $89)
- Ugg Biltmore Waterproof Chelsea Boot — $100 (was $150)
- Tumi Delta Global ID Lock Shielded Center Flip ID Passcase — $108 (was $150)
- Sugarfina Cheers 3-Piece Candy Bento Box — $23 (was $30)
Gifts for Kids
For the hit-making music sensation of the family, grab this Singing Machine Kids Mood Karaoke System for 20% off!
- Singing Machine Kids Mood Karaoke System — $40 (was $50)
- Hunter Kids’ Original First Classic Glitter Rain Boot — $53 (was $70)
- Lacoste Kids’ 12.12 Silicone Strap Watch — $46 (was $65)
- Teamson Kids Little Chef Westchester Kitchen Playset — $249 (was $315)
- Mattel Barbie Cutie Reveal Advent Calendar – $25 (was $34)
- Wonder And Wise By Asweets Dinosaur Rocker — $119 (was $159)
Gifts for Teens
Platform sneakers are still on trend, and you can grab a pair of Chuck Taylor All Star Lift High Top Platform Sneakers for the stylish teen in your life for 30% off now!
- Chuck Taylor All Star Lift High Top Platform Sneaker — $53 (was $75)
- Oversize Turtleneck Sweater — $40 (was $60)
- Too Faced Sexy Lips & Lashes Set — $29 (was $42)
- Le Mini Macaron 12 Days of Nails Christmas Calendar — $51 (was $68)
- Nike Blazer Low Platform Sneaker — $75 (was $100)
- Fjällräven Kånken 30-Liter Convertible Weekender Bag — $133 (was $190)
