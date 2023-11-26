Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The peak season for gift-giving is upon Us, and now is the time to start thinking about what you’re getting everyone on your list. With Cyber Weekend and Cyber Monday deals happening, consider it an ideal time to check off names while saving yourself big bucks — seriously! Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday sale brings savings on gifts — perfect for the whole family.

Looking for the dream gift can be tedious, but don’t sweat it — we’re here to help! In fact, we’ve compiled a list of gifts that are good for her, him, kids and teens from Nordstrom, sure to get you plenty of smiles this holiday season — read on to see some of our picks!

Gifts for Her

Tory Burch’s McGraw Leather Camera Bag is 30% off right now!

Gifts for Him

This classic pair of Nike Blazer Mid ‘77 sneakers are 40% off right now!

Gifts for Kids

For the hit-making music sensation of the family, grab this Singing Machine Kids Mood Karaoke System for 20% off!

Gifts for Teens

Platform sneakers are still on trend, and you can grab a pair of Chuck Taylor All Star Lift High Top Platform Sneakers for the stylish teen in your life for 30% off now!

