Goodbye, Black Friday! With Cyber Weekend fully underway, now is not the time to stop shopping. And as luck would have it, Nordstrom just dropped their stellar Cyber Monday deals early — you can officially shop them right now!

If you’re looking for savings on clothing, home items, beauty products or children’s apparel, Nordstrom has something for every shopper — literally. But here’s the thing — if you’re interested in picking up some pieces, you should add these deals to your cart as soon as possible, as stock is bound to sell out. Keep reading to see some of our favorite picks up for grabs!

Fashion

Slip your feet into these cozy Ugg slippers for maximum comfort!

Shop all Cyber Monday deals at Nordstrom here!

Beauty

Dyson’s viral Airwrap Multi-Styler is on sale for 16% off at Nordstrom right now!

Home

Snuggle up with this Ugg Whistler Throw Blanket — it’s 29% off!

Men

For those who prefer sporty sweatpants, Nike’s Sportswear Club Pocket Fleece Joggers are 25% off!

