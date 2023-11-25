Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Goodbye, Black Friday! With Cyber Weekend fully underway, now is not the time to stop shopping. And as luck would have it, Nordstrom just dropped their stellar Cyber Monday deals early — you can officially shop them right now!
If you’re looking for savings on clothing, home items, beauty products or children’s apparel, Nordstrom has something for every shopper — literally. But here’s the thing — if you’re interested in picking up some pieces, you should add these deals to your cart as soon as possible, as stock is bound to sell out. Keep reading to see some of our favorite picks up for grabs!
Fashion
Slip your feet into these cozy Ugg slippers for maximum comfort!
- Ugg Cozy Slipper — $70 (was $100)!
- Marc Fisher LTD Georgiey Pointed Toe Knee High Boot — $160 (was $269)!
- Bernardo Walker Double Stitch Recycled Polyester Puffer Coat —$130 (was $200)!
- Thread & Supply Cropped Puffer Vest — $25 (was $35)!
- Madewell V-Neck Cardigan — $59 (was $98)!
Shop all Cyber Monday deals at Nordstrom here!
Beauty
Dyson’s viral Airwrap Multi-Styler is on sale for 16% off at Nordstrom right now!
- Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long — $500 (was $600)!
- Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Eyeshadow Stick — $23 (was $33)!
- Estée Lauder Nighttime Experts Skin Care Set — $68 (was $85)!
- NuFACE MINI+ On-the-Go Facial Toning Starter Kit — $189 (was $250)!
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer — $18 (was $26)!
Home
Snuggle up with this Ugg Whistler Throw Blanket — it’s 29% off!
- Ugg Whistler Throw Blanket — $69 (was $98)
- Our Place Mini Always Pan 2.0 Set — $85 (was $120)
- Maison Margiela Replica 3-Piece Scented Candle Set — $132 (was $155)
Men
For those who prefer sporty sweatpants, Nike’s Sportswear Club Pocket Fleece Joggers are 25% off!
- Nike Sportswear Men’s Club Pocket Fleece Joggers — $45 (was $60)
- Vince Camuto Quilted Water Resistant Puffer Parka — $200 (was $290)
- Fjällräven Kånken Water Resistant Backpack — $63 (was $90)
