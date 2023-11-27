Best Barbie Gift Deals for Cyber Monday

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Greta Gerwig‘s 2023 box office triumph inspired many of Us to bust out the pink and become Barbie fans again. Not only is Barbie a symbol of strength, femininity and beauty, but also of fashion and fun. She is no longer strictly a children’s toy, rather a cultural icon empowering women. What a privilege to be alive during the Barbie wave!

Since there are so many fans out there, it only makes sense to give Barbie-themed items as gifts. Luckily for Us, we can get Barbie merch at Cyber Monday prices. On sites like Amazon and Target, there are countless branded and themed items you’re going to want to grab stat. But as Cyber Monday implies, you’ve only got today!

Whether you’re shopping for your Barbie fanatic friend, your child, your niece, your grandma or whoever else, we’ve got you covered. Read on for the scoop!

Barbie Gifts For Adults

Our Favorite Barbie Gift for Adults: It’s about time for a revolutionary morning commute. This cute, functional find is perfect for the Barbie fan in your life who loves coffee — hot or iced — and is always on the go. It’s also a solid gift for anyone that exudes “powerful woman” in her day-to-day life. Not only is this tumbler instantly iconic, but it’s also practical. The insulated design keeps your hot stuff hot and cold stuff cold; stainless steel makes it dishwasher safe, ideal for a busy person. Thoughtful gift of the year award goes to you!

Barbie Gifts For Children

Our Favorite Barbie Gift for Children: It’s a classic we all know and love: the Barbie Dreamhouse! But this isn’t just any Dreamhouse — this is the 2023 Barbie Dreamhouse with three stories, a slide, elevator, pool and pet palace. The updated version — which you can snag for a huge deal today — has an open design and premium features which level up the playing experience. It’s well equipped to host pool parties, slumber parties or anything else a child can envision. 75 pieces (yes, 75!) and ten different play areas allow kids to endlessly dream and imagine. They’ll never run out of stories to tell and scenarios to play!

