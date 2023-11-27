27 Best Cyber Monday Deals Under $15 on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Is it just Us, or is time flying? Spooky season-related sales disappeared within the blink of an eye. Thanksgiving and Black Friday discounts flew by with lightning speed. Thankfully, there’s still a chance to shop massive holiday savings, courtesy of Cyber Monday deals. So, if you haven’t gotten started on your end-of-year shopping, the time is now!
Amazon is one of many retailers discounting tons of products for Cyber Monday. Everything from viral hair care products to technology staples are up for grabs at the ‘Zon. Even better? The trusted e-tailer has products available for every price point. You can snag stocking stuffers for $50, but there are even home, beauty, and accessories on sale for under $15. We’ve picked out some of the biggest deals Cyber Monday deals under $15 for your convenience, so scroll ahead for our top picks!
Best Home & Technology Deals Under $15
Our Absolute Favorite: Tap into your inner barista, courtesy of this handheld milk frother! It will elevate your daily dose of caffeine into a coffee shop-approved beverage.
- Rottay Sphere Ice Cube Maker — was $12, now $10!
- Genrice Gold Long Handle Stirring Spoon Set — was $12, now $7!
- Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel with Protective Blade Cover — was $20, now $8!
- AUOON Clip On Pasta Strainer — was $20, now $10!
- Alani Nu Cherry Slush Energy Sticks — was $14, now $8!
- Nonstick Rubber Spatula Set — was $9, now $7!
- YIVIEW Sleep Mask — was $26, now $10!
- Resistance Loop Exercise Bands — was $14, now $7!
Best Beauty Deals Under $15
Our Absolute Favorite: Ensure that your hair is locked in place with the help of these chic claw clips — totally trendy right now!
- Taimand Under Eye Patches — was $16, now $8!
- Airspun Loose Powder Translucent — was $9, now $5!
- Sally Hansen Instant Cuticle Remover— was $10, now $4!
- Beakley Makeup Sponge Set — was $13, now $6!
- Rimmel London Stay Matte Fix & Go Primer & Setting Spray — was $8, now $5!
- COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Skincare Mattifying Oil-Free Moisturizer — was $20, now $6!
- Sally Hansen Advanced Hard as Nails Strengthener— was $4, now $2!
- Vanilla Musk Cologne — was $27, now $12!
Best Accessory Deals Under $15
Our Absolute Favorite: There’s no second or third thought about it, yes, you do need another belt bag! This trendy accessory is all the rage because it’s ultra-cute and can store important things like your phone, wallet, keys, sunglasses and more.
- Floral Print Puff Sleeve Kimono Cardigan — was $27, now $14!
- NEOSAN Ribbed Infinity Scarf — was $13, now $8!
- FurArt Slim Minimalist Wallet — was $12, now $8!
- FZ FANTASTIC ZONE Women’s Winter Touchscreen Magic Gloves — was $14, now $10!
- TEHOOK Fuzzy Socks— was $19, now $10!
- MORECOO Socks — was $15, now $13!
- POWERIVER Multi Outlet Extender Surge Protector — was $20, now $10!
- Nulaxy Dual Folding Cell Phone Stand — was $15, now $9!
