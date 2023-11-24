Your account
15 Best Black Friday Gifts Under $50 on Amazon

By
Amazon
Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the entire year. Everything from seasonal decor, to electronics and festive sweaters are all on sale with deep discounts. Stocking up on holiday essentials while saving on other items sounds like a dream for “girl math” enthusiasts!

No matter what you’re looking for, you can almost guarantee it’s up for grabs with a markdown right now. Luxury designer items have been reduced up to 50% off,  and you can even snag stocking stuffers for as little as $15. If you’re looking for a happy medium, there are tons of beauty, fashion and home gifts currently on sale at Amazon. We’ve rounded up some of Amazon’s bestselling and top-rated products for under $50 below, so get ready to smash that “Add to Cart” button!

Beauty Gifts Under $50

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence 3.38 fl.oz, 100ml, Hydrating Serum for Face with Snail Secretion Filtrate for Dull and Damaged Skin, Not Tested on Animals, No Parabens, Korean Skincare
COSRX
This bestselling essence is a hit among celebrities, influencers and shoppers on Amazon. Enriched with snail secretion, this lightweight essence quickly absorbs into the skin to deliver a radiant glow.

Pros

  • Revives dull skin
  • Softens
  • Reduces the appearance of fine lines and leftover blemishes

Cons

  • Some customer reviews noted breakouts after extended use
$25On Sale: $13.99You Save 44%
See it!

Naturium Niacinamide Cleansing Gelée

Naturium Niacinamide Cleansing Gelée 3% Plus Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin C, Gentle & Smoothing Face Wash, 7.1 oz
Naturium
Want to transform the sleep lines into a refreshed glow? This gentle and smoothing face wash nourishes and brightens.

Pros

  • Gently cleanses without stripping skin of moisture
  • Vegan and cruelty-free formula

Cons

  • Customer reviews express issues with pump
$17.99On Sale: $14.39You Save 20%
See it!

Eilish Eau de Parfum Spray Perfume

Eilish Eau de Parfum Spray Perfume for Women, Notes of Sugared Petals, Vanilla & Musk 3.4 Fl Oz ( Multicolor)
Billie Eilish
Dubbed Amazon’s no. 1 bestselling women’s eau de parfum, this light vanilla fragrance is known to garner compliments. Plus, the actual bottle design looks like a work of art, worthy of display.

Pros

  • Light vanilla scent

Cons

  • Customer reviews note frequent reapplication as the scent fades
$72On Sale: $43.20You Save 40%
See it!

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Professional For Teeth, Gums, Braces, Dental Care, Electric Power With 10 Settings, 7 Tips For Multiple Users And Needs, ADA Accepted, Black WP-662
Waterpik
Switch up your oral care routine with the addition of this professional-grade water flosser. This American Dental Association-approved flosser removes plaque and is more effective than manual flossing.

Pros

  • Thoroughly cleans teeth and gums
  • Flushes out food residue
  • Works well with braces and dental implants

Cons

  • Can be messy
$99.99On Sale: $49.99You Save 50%
See it!

Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, 8.5 Fl Oz
Olaplex
Repair and protect hair from everyday stress with the help of this nourishing and reparative cleanser.

Pros

  • Gently cleanses
  • Softens hair
  • Nice scent

Cons

  • Customer reviews note concerns about the price in comparison to the product's size
$30On Sale: $21You Save 30%
See it!

Fashion Gifts Under $50

ANRABESS Crew Neck

ANRABESS Women's Casual Long Sleeve Oversized Crew Neck Solid Color Side Slit Loose Warm Knit Pullover 2023 Fall Sweater Tops White A305baise-M
ANRABESS
Anrabess is known for delivering bestselling, top-rated fashion essentials on Amazon. This oversized knit sweater is the perfect piece for layering during the holiday season.

Pros

  • Soft fabric
  • High-quality
  • Flattering

Cons

  • Some customer reviews note issues with the shirt's shape
$63.99On Sale: $28.99You Save 55%
See it!

Amazon Essentials Water-Resistant Jacket

Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Long-Sleeve Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Jacket (Available in Plus Size), Black, Medium
Amazon Essentials
Stay warm this winter when you layer your festive ‘fits with this lightweight puffer jacket.

Pros

  • Lightweight fabric but still provides adequate warmth
  • Wide size range

Cons

  • Customer reviews expressed concerns about a lack of shape
$44.99On Sale: $31.40You Save 30%
See it!

BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Leggings

BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Leggings Thermal Warm Winter Tights High Waisted Thick Yoga Pants Cold Weather with Pockets Black S
BALEAF
Whether you’re working out or running errands, these fleece-lined leggings are a must. Along with plush lining to provide thermal protection, these high-waisted yoga pants also feature two functional pockets.

Pros

  • Comfortable
  • Pockets help store keys and cards
  • Stretchy

Cons

  • Customer reviews note baggy-ness in the crotch area
$45.99On Sale: $21.69You Save 53%
See it!

WIHOLL Lounge Set

Lounge Sets for Women 2 Piece Outfits, Womens Loungewear Set Sage Green S
WIHOLL
In case you were wondering, yes, you 100% need another two-piece set. This sweats and shirt combo features soft thermal fleece fabric to keep you warm with stretchy spandex to ensure comfortability.

Pros

  • Comfy
  • Adorable shade
  • The bottoms feature deep pockets

Cons

  • Customer reviews note concerns over sizing
$40.99
See it!

Bankeng Wool Coat

Bankeng Women Winter Wool Blend Camel Mid-Long Coat Notch Double-Breasted Lapel Jacket Outwear (Cream White,M)
Bankeng
This luxurious jacket is the perfect accessory when you have more formal plans this winter.

Pros

  • Lightweight
  • Looks luxurious
  • Warm

Cons

  • Customer reviews expressed concerns over the coat's length
$99.99On Sale: $50.81You Save 49%
See it!

 

Home Essential Gifts Under $50

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat, 1500W/750W Safe and Quiet Ceramic Heater Fan, Heat Up 200 Square Feet for Office Room Desk Indoor Use, Silver
GiveBest
If your seat in the office is a little chilly, this space heater will provide immediate relief.

Pros

  • Quiet
  • Fast heating
  • Compact

Cons

  • Not as powerful as larger heaters
$54.99On Sale: $34.99You Save 36%
See it!

THE COMFY Wearable Blanket

THE COMFY Original | Oversized Microfiber & Sherpa Wearable Blanket, Seen On Shark Tank, One Size Fits All (Blush)
THE COMFY
Prepare to live out your couch potato dreams in this oversized microfiber and sherpa blanket. Along with a hood and sleeves, this wearable blanket features a large pocket that’s ideal for storing your binge-watching necessities.

Pros

  • Extremely comfortable
  • Soft
  • Water-resistant

Cons

  • The hood feature doesn't come with adjustable strings
$54.99On Sale: $39.99You Save 27%
See it!

Amorston Knife Set

Amorston Knife Set, 15 Pieces Kitchen Knife Set with Built in Knife Sharpener Block, Dishwasher Safe, German Stainless Steel Knife Block Set
Amorston
If you live for clean, minimal designs, you’ll love this knife set. It’s all-black and features 15 dishwasher-safe knives.

Pros

  • Incredibly sharp knives
  • Sleek and minimal style

Cons

  • Customer reviews note issues with knife handles
$79.98On Sale: $39.99You Save 50%
See it!

LEVOIT Air Purifier

LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Bedroom Home, 3-in-1 Filter Cleaner with Fragrance Sponge for Better Sleep, Filters Smoke, Allergies, Pet Dander, Odor, Dust, Office, Desktop, Portable, Core Mini, White
LEVOIT
The holiday season unfortunately coincides with cold and flu season. Ensure that your home or office is filled with clean, germ-free air, thanks to the Levoit 3-in-1 air purifier.

Pros

  • Removes pet dander and hair from air
  • Quiet
  • Lightweight

Cons

  • Customer reviews note difficulty understanding filter replacement instructions
$49.99On Sale: $39.99You Save 20%
See it!

Litanika Queen Comforter Set

Litanika Queen Comforter Set Sage Green, 3 Pieces Boho Lightweight Solid Bedding Comforters & Sets, Double Down Alternative Comforter Bed Set Quilt Blanket (90x90In Comforter & 2 Pillowcases)
Litanika
You’ll have the sweetest dreams when you climb in between this cozy comforter set.

Pros

  • Soft
  • Heavy enough to keep you warm, but light enough that you won't overheat while you sleep

Cons

  • Customer reviews note difficulty removing wrinkles
$47.99On Sale: $31.43You Save 35%
See it!

amazon-daily-deals-black-friday

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

