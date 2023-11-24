15 Best Black Friday Gifts Under $50 on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the entire year. Everything from seasonal decor, to electronics and festive sweaters are all on sale with deep discounts. Stocking up on holiday essentials while saving on other items sounds like a dream for “girl math” enthusiasts!

No matter what you’re looking for, you can almost guarantee it’s up for grabs with a markdown right now. Luxury designer items have been reduced up to 50% off, and you can even snag stocking stuffers for as little as $15. If you’re looking for a happy medium, there are tons of beauty, fashion and home gifts currently on sale at Amazon. We’ve rounded up some of Amazon’s bestselling and top-rated products for under $50 below, so get ready to smash that “Add to Cart” button!

Beauty Gifts Under $50

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence This bestselling essence is a hit among celebrities, influencers and shoppers on Amazon. Enriched with snail secretion, this lightweight essence quickly absorbs into the skin to deliver a radiant glow. Pros Revives dull skin

Softens

Reduces the appearance of fine lines and leftover blemishes Cons Some customer reviews noted breakouts after extended use $25 On Sale: $13.99 You Save 44% See it!

Naturium Niacinamide Cleansing Gelée Want to transform the sleep lines into a refreshed glow? This gentle and smoothing face wash nourishes and brightens. Pros Gently cleanses without stripping skin of moisture

Vegan and cruelty-free formula Cons Customer reviews express issues with pump $17.99 On Sale: $14.39 You Save 20% See it!

Eilish Eau de Parfum Spray Perfume Dubbed Amazon’s no. 1 bestselling women’s eau de parfum, this light vanilla fragrance is known to garner compliments. Plus, the actual bottle design looks like a work of art, worthy of display. Pros Light vanilla scent Cons Customer reviews note frequent reapplication as the scent fades $72 On Sale: $43.20 You Save 40% See it!

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Switch up your oral care routine with the addition of this professional-grade water flosser. This American Dental Association-approved flosser removes plaque and is more effective than manual flossing. Pros Thoroughly cleans teeth and gums

Flushes out food residue

Works well with braces and dental implants Cons Can be messy $99.99 On Sale: $49.99 You Save 50% See it!

Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo Repair and protect hair from everyday stress with the help of this nourishing and reparative cleanser. Pros Gently cleanses

Softens hair

Nice scent Cons Customer reviews note concerns about the price in comparison to the product's size $30 On Sale: $21 You Save 30% See it!

Fashion Gifts Under $50

ANRABESS Crew Neck Anrabess is known for delivering bestselling, top-rated fashion essentials on Amazon. This oversized knit sweater is the perfect piece for layering during the holiday season. Pros Soft fabric

High-quality

Flattering Cons Some customer reviews note issues with the shirt's shape $63.99 On Sale: $28.99 You Save 55% See it!

Amazon Essentials Water-Resistant Jacket Stay warm this winter when you layer your festive ‘fits with this lightweight puffer jacket. Pros Lightweight fabric but still provides adequate warmth

Wide size range Cons Customer reviews expressed concerns about a lack of shape $44.99 On Sale: $31.40 You Save 30% See it!

BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Leggings Whether you’re working out or running errands, these fleece-lined leggings are a must. Along with plush lining to provide thermal protection, these high-waisted yoga pants also feature two functional pockets. Pros Comfortable

Pockets help store keys and cards

Stretchy Cons Customer reviews note baggy-ness in the crotch area $45.99 On Sale: $21.69 You Save 53% See it!

WIHOLL Lounge Set In case you were wondering, yes, you 100% need another two-piece set. This sweats and shirt combo features soft thermal fleece fabric to keep you warm with stretchy spandex to ensure comfortability. Pros Comfy

Adorable shade

The bottoms feature deep pockets Cons Customer reviews note concerns over sizing $40.99 See it!

Bankeng Wool Coat This luxurious jacket is the perfect accessory when you have more formal plans this winter. Pros Lightweight

Looks luxurious

Warm Cons Customer reviews expressed concerns over the coat's length $99.99 On Sale: $50.81 You Save 49% See it!

Home Essential Gifts Under $50

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater If your seat in the office is a little chilly, this space heater will provide immediate relief. Pros Quiet

Fast heating

Compact Cons Not as powerful as larger heaters $54.99 On Sale: $34.99 You Save 36% See it!

THE COMFY Wearable Blanket Prepare to live out your couch potato dreams in this oversized microfiber and sherpa blanket. Along with a hood and sleeves, this wearable blanket features a large pocket that’s ideal for storing your binge-watching necessities. Pros Extremely comfortable

Soft

Water-resistant Cons The hood feature doesn't come with adjustable strings $54.99 On Sale: $39.99 You Save 27% See it!

Amorston Knife Set If you live for clean, minimal designs, you’ll love this knife set. It’s all-black and features 15 dishwasher-safe knives. Pros Incredibly sharp knives

Sleek and minimal style Cons Customer reviews note issues with knife handles $79.98 On Sale: $39.99 You Save 50% See it!

LEVOIT Air Purifier The holiday season unfortunately coincides with cold and flu season. Ensure that your home or office is filled with clean, germ-free air, thanks to the Levoit 3-in-1 air purifier. Pros Removes pet dander and hair from air

Quiet

Lightweight Cons Customer reviews note difficulty understanding filter replacement instructions $49.99 On Sale: $39.99 You Save 20% See it!

Litanika Queen Comforter Set You’ll have the sweetest dreams when you climb in between this cozy comforter set. Pros Soft

Heavy enough to keep you warm, but light enough that you won't overheat while you sleep Cons Customer reviews note difficulty removing wrinkles $47.99 On Sale: $31.43 You Save 35% See it!

