15 Best Black Friday Gifts Under $50 on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Fact: Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the entire year. Everything from seasonal decor, to electronics and festive sweaters are all on sale with deep discounts. Stocking up on holiday essentials while saving on other items sounds like a dream for “girl math” enthusiasts!
No matter what you’re looking for, you can almost guarantee it’s up for grabs with a markdown right now. Luxury designer items have been reduced up to 50% off, and you can even snag stocking stuffers for as little as $15. If you’re looking for a happy medium, there are tons of beauty, fashion and home gifts currently on sale at Amazon. We’ve rounded up some of Amazon’s bestselling and top-rated products for under $50 below, so get ready to smash that “Add to Cart” button!
Beauty Gifts Under $50
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Pros
- Revives dull skin
- Softens
- Reduces the appearance of fine lines and leftover blemishes
Cons
- Some customer reviews noted breakouts after extended use
Naturium Niacinamide Cleansing Gelée
Pros
- Gently cleanses without stripping skin of moisture
- Vegan and cruelty-free formula
Cons
- Customer reviews express issues with pump
Eilish Eau de Parfum Spray Perfume
Pros
- Light vanilla scent
Cons
- Customer reviews note frequent reapplication as the scent fades
Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser
Pros
- Thoroughly cleans teeth and gums
- Flushes out food residue
- Works well with braces and dental implants
Cons
- Can be messy
Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
Pros
- Gently cleanses
- Softens hair
- Nice scent
Cons
- Customer reviews note concerns about the price in comparison to the product's size
Fashion Gifts Under $50
ANRABESS Crew Neck
Pros
- Soft fabric
- High-quality
- Flattering
Cons
- Some customer reviews note issues with the shirt's shape
Amazon Essentials Water-Resistant Jacket
Pros
- Lightweight fabric but still provides adequate warmth
- Wide size range
Cons
- Customer reviews expressed concerns about a lack of shape
BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Leggings
Pros
- Comfortable
- Pockets help store keys and cards
- Stretchy
Cons
- Customer reviews note baggy-ness in the crotch area
WIHOLL Lounge Set
Pros
- Comfy
- Adorable shade
- The bottoms feature deep pockets
Cons
- Customer reviews note concerns over sizing
Bankeng Wool Coat
Pros
- Lightweight
- Looks luxurious
- Warm
Cons
- Customer reviews expressed concerns over the coat's length
Home Essential Gifts Under $50
GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater
Pros
- Quiet
- Fast heating
- Compact
Cons
- Not as powerful as larger heaters
THE COMFY Wearable Blanket
Pros
- Extremely comfortable
- Soft
- Water-resistant
Cons
- The hood feature doesn't come with adjustable strings
Amorston Knife Set
Pros
- Incredibly sharp knives
- Sleek and minimal style
Cons
- Customer reviews note issues with knife handles
LEVOIT Air Purifier
Pros
- Removes pet dander and hair from air
- Quiet
- Lightweight
Cons
- Customer reviews note difficulty understanding filter replacement instructions
Litanika Queen Comforter Set
Pros
- Soft
- Heavy enough to keep you warm, but light enough that you won't overheat while you sleep
Cons
- Customer reviews note difficulty removing wrinkles
Deal of the DayCoach! Olaplex! Shop the Best Deals on Black Friday View Deal
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!