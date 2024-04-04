Content created in collaboration with QVC. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Learn more!
If social media is trying to convince you that you should have started spring cleaning in February, don’t worry — you’re not behind . . . after all, it was winter just two weeks ago! But now that we’ve jumped the hurdle into April, it’s prime time for spring cleaning.
Everyone does spring cleaning differently, but it typically entails plenty of vacuuming, dusting, mopping, washing and wiping. If that doesn’t excite you, just think about how satisfying it’ll be to have clean surfaces, shiny floors and fresh air — it’ll be so worth it!
But a deep clean is only possible with the right tools. To start, you’ll need a good vacuum, mop, broom, stain remover and carpet cleaner and plenty of towels, pads and brushes. Your one-stop shop for all cleaning essentials is QVC, which has all of the essentials and more. Many are on sale! See below for our 17 favorite spring cleaning items from QVC’s vast repertoire.
Vacuums
Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re looking for a crowd favorite, look no further than this Dyson V12 Detect Slim cord-free vacuum. It comes with seven tools that clean all the dirt, dust and pet hair off your floors, including those hard-to-reach places. It even converts to a handheld vacuum!
- Dyson V11 Complete Cordfree Vacuum — $569.99!
- iRobot Roomba Combo I5+ Vacuum — $549.99!
- Shark Detect Pro Cordless Vacuum with QuadClean — $379.99!
- Shark Wandvac System Self-Empty Vacuum with 3 Tools — originally $329.99, now $299.98!
Mops and Brooms
Our Absolute Favorite: Why choose between steaming and scrubbing when you can do both at the same time? This mop has three steam modes, swivel steering, four reusable dirt-grip pads and LED headlights. Use it on hardwood, marble and tile alike! Bonus: It comes in classy red or springy lilac hues.
- Black and Decker Rechargeable Floor Sweeper — $63!
- Shark Genius Steam Pocket Mop with Accessories — $129.99!
- True and Tidy Spray Mop — $32.55!
- TrueClean Mop and Bucket System — $39.99!
- Hover Scrubber Omni Cordless Dual-Head Mop — originally $78, now $49.98!
Tools and Cleaners
Our Absolute Favorite: You love Fido, but sometimes those muddy paws leave a mess. This carpet cleaner is designed to take out even the deepest of stains, including human-induced coffee and wine stains. One reviewer says it’s “worth every penny” for cleaning puppy accidents and even old carpet spots. Good as new!
- EZClean 3-in-1 Wet Squeegee with Microfiber Pad — originally $30, now $19.99!
- Rejuvenate Green Natural Carpet and Upholstery Stain Remover — originally $25, now $9.14!
- Scrub Daddy 9pc Set with 2 Cif Cleansers — originally $45, now $39.98!
- Shark Stain Striker Portable Stain Remover — originally $139.99, now $109.98!
- Campanelli 3pc Duster Kit — $30!
- Dirt Gone Cleaner and Degreaser with Microfiber Towels — $30!
- Broombi Mini Silicone Brush — $17.83!
Looking for something else? Shop more products from QVC’s official Spring Guide here!