If social media is trying to convince you that you should have started spring cleaning in February, don’t worry — you’re not behind . . . after all, it was winter just two weeks ago! But now that we’ve jumped the hurdle into April, it’s prime time for spring cleaning.

Everyone does spring cleaning differently, but it typically entails plenty of vacuuming, dusting, mopping, washing and wiping. If that doesn’t excite you, just think about how satisfying it’ll be to have clean surfaces, shiny floors and fresh air — it’ll be so worth it!

But a deep clean is only possible with the right tools. To start, you’ll need a good vacuum, mop, broom, stain remover and carpet cleaner and plenty of towels, pads and brushes. Your one-stop shop for all cleaning essentials is QVC, which has all of the essentials and more. Many are on sale! See below for our 17 favorite spring cleaning items from QVC’s vast repertoire.

Vacuums

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re looking for a crowd favorite, look no further than this Dyson V12 Detect Slim cord-free vacuum. It comes with seven tools that clean all the dirt, dust and pet hair off your floors, including those hard-to-reach places. It even converts to a handheld vacuum!

Mops and Brooms

Our Absolute Favorite: Why choose between steaming and scrubbing when you can do both at the same time? This mop has three steam modes, swivel steering, four reusable dirt-grip pads and LED headlights. Use it on hardwood, marble and tile alike! Bonus: It comes in classy red or springy lilac hues.

Tools and Cleaners

Our Absolute Favorite: You love Fido, but sometimes those muddy paws leave a mess. This carpet cleaner is designed to take out even the deepest of stains, including human-induced coffee and wine stains. One reviewer says it’s “worth every penny” for cleaning puppy accidents and even old carpet spots. Good as new!

Looking for something else? Shop more products from QVC’s official Spring Guide here!