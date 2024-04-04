Your account
8 Spring Deals to Shop From Tory Burch’s Sale

By
Tory Burch sale
Tory Burch

Let’s be honest: there’s never a bad time to shop. Whether you’re a shopper who refreshes your closet seasonally or just a constant shopper — period, you can catch a deal on just about anything right now. Tory Burch is known for creating stylish and affordable luxury-tier fashion items — and now, you can search through their sale section and find a good deal on some of the brand’s staple items.

From structured handbags to chic sandal options, Tory Buch’s sale section has something for everyone’s tastes and aesthetics. We rounded up eight deals to shop from the Tory Burch sale section that you’re sure to love this spring and summer — read on to see our picks!

Miller Cloud Sandal

Miller Cloud Sandal
Tory Burch

These Miller cloud sandals are both comfy and stylish — was $198, now just $119!

See it!

Mini Kira Top-Handle Bag

Tory Burch Mini Kira Top-Handle Bag
Tory Burch

For those who need a sophisticated handbag, the mini Kira top-handle bag means business — was $398, now just $279!

See it!

Miller Bombé Low Heel Sandal

Tory Burch Miller Bombé Low Heel Sandal
Tory Burch

This Miller bombé low heel sandal has a slight Y2K vibe that works well with dresses and jeans — was $298, now just $189!

See it!

Mini Kira Metallic Diamond Ruched Flap Shoulder Bag

Mini Kira Metallic Diamond Ruched Flap Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch

If you prefer flash and flair with your handbag, this mini Kira metallic diamond ruched flap shoulder bag is right up your alley — was $428, now just $299!

See it!

Eleanor Loafer

Tory Burch Eleanor Loafer
Tory Burch

For an option that works in the office and out, these Eleanor loafers are the perfect versatile option — was $298, now just $149!

See it!

Small Robinson Pebbled Tote

Tory Burch Small Robinson Pebbled Tote
Tory Burch

This small Robinson pebbled tote is a minimal bag that’s still fashion-forward — was $398, now just $319!

See it!

Miller Mini Bag

Miller Mini Bag
Tory Burch

This Miller mini bag is an elevated and neutral bag that coordinates with everything already in your closet — was $389, now just $339!

See it!

Cotton Eyelet Dress

Tory Burch Cotton Eyelet Dress
Tory Burch

Grab this cotton eyelet dress and pair it with sandals for a chic but relaxed ensemble — was $798, now just $489!

See it!

