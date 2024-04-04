8 Spring Deals to Shop From Tory Burch’s Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Let’s be honest: there’s never a bad time to shop. Whether you’re a shopper who refreshes your closet seasonally or just a constant shopper — period, you can catch a deal on just about anything right now. Tory Burch is known for creating stylish and affordable luxury-tier fashion items — and now, you can search through their sale section and find a good deal on some of the brand’s staple items.
From structured handbags to chic sandal options, Tory Buch’s sale section has something for everyone’s tastes and aesthetics. We rounded up eight deals to shop from the Tory Burch sale section that you’re sure to love this spring and summer — read on to see our picks!
Miller Cloud Sandal
These Miller cloud sandals are both comfy and stylish — was $198, now just $119!
Mini Kira Top-Handle Bag
For those who need a sophisticated handbag, the mini Kira top-handle bag means business — was $398, now just $279!
Miller Bombé Low Heel Sandal
This Miller bombé low heel sandal has a slight Y2K vibe that works well with dresses and jeans — was $298, now just $189!
Mini Kira Metallic Diamond Ruched Flap Shoulder Bag
If you prefer flash and flair with your handbag, this mini Kira metallic diamond ruched flap shoulder bag is right up your alley — was $428, now just $299!
Eleanor Loafer
For an option that works in the office and out, these Eleanor loafers are the perfect versatile option — was $298, now just $149!
Small Robinson Pebbled Tote
This small Robinson pebbled tote is a minimal bag that’s still fashion-forward — was $398, now just $319!
Miller Mini Bag
This Miller mini bag is an elevated and neutral bag that coordinates with everything already in your closet — was $389, now just $339!
Cotton Eyelet Dress
Grab this cotton eyelet dress and pair it with sandals for a chic but relaxed ensemble — was $798, now just $489!