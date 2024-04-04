8 Spring Deals to Shop From Tory Burch’s Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s be honest: there’s never a bad time to shop. Whether you’re a shopper who refreshes your closet seasonally or just a constant shopper — period, you can catch a deal on just about anything right now. Tory Burch is known for creating stylish and affordable luxury-tier fashion items — and now, you can search through their sale section and find a good deal on some of the brand’s staple items.

Related: 17 Dainty Lace-Up Sandals To Kick Off Spring on the Right Foot Sandals are easy shoes to make a statement with. Whether you like flip flops, gladiator sandals, or fun platform designs, they’re undoubtedly some of the most fun kins of shoes to wear. And they’re some of the best types of shoes to wear when spring rolls around. So if you truly want to be ready […]

From structured handbags to chic sandal options, Tory Buch’s sale section has something for everyone’s tastes and aesthetics. We rounded up eight deals to shop from the Tory Burch sale section that you’re sure to love this spring and summer — read on to see our picks!

Miller Cloud Sandal

These Miller cloud sandals are both comfy and stylish — was $198, now just $119!

Mini Kira Top-Handle Bag

For those who need a sophisticated handbag, the mini Kira top-handle bag means business — was $398, now just $279!

Miller Bombé Low Heel Sandal

This Miller bombé low heel sandal has a slight Y2K vibe that works well with dresses and jeans — was $298, now just $189!

Mini Kira Metallic Diamond Ruched Flap Shoulder Bag

If you prefer flash and flair with your handbag, this mini Kira metallic diamond ruched flap shoulder bag is right up your alley — was $428, now just $299!

Related: 10 Best Transitional Dresses for Larger Busts As winter melts into the warmth of spring, there’s one thing on every fashionista’s mind: it’s time to dress for warmer weather! And as fun as that may be, not everyone has an entire collection of warm weather clothes they can start transitioning over to wear. That can be difficult for women who have larger […]

Eleanor Loafer

For an option that works in the office and out, these Eleanor loafers are the perfect versatile option — was $298, now just $149!

Small Robinson Pebbled Tote

This small Robinson pebbled tote is a minimal bag that’s still fashion-forward — was $398, now just $319!

Miller Mini Bag

This Miller mini bag is an elevated and neutral bag that coordinates with everything already in your closet — was $389, now just $339!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Cotton Eyelet Dress

Grab this cotton eyelet dress and pair it with sandals for a chic but relaxed ensemble — was $798, now just $489!